Banyana defender Janine van Wyk has another chance to become most capped African soccer player

Andile Dlamini, Refiloe Jane, Janine van Wyk and Desire Ellis of South African senior women’s national football team (Banyana Banyana) welcomed by hundreds of fans at OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022 after their victory in the Women’s African Cup of Nations against Morocco. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Yanga Sibembe
23 Nov 2023
0

Veteran Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk was one of the names in Desiree Ellis’ squad for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Janine van Wyk has been named in South Africa’s squad for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier against Burkina Faso. The call-up grants her another opportunity to become the most capped African soccer player of all time. Male or female. 

Banyana Banyana’s previous pair of qualification matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), for next year’s Olympic Games in France, provided the first opportunity for veteran defender Van Wyk to say her goodbyes before officially hanging up her boots.

The two fixtures were also a chance for one of Banyana’s former captains to break a record. Had she played in those matches, Van Wyk would have surpassed Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan and become the most capped African soccer star. She currently sits on 183 caps. One shy of matching the Egyptian. Two from surpassing him. 

Janine van Wyk of South Africa during the 2022 International Women’s Friendly match between South Africa and Brazil at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on the 05 September 2022. (Photo: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix)

However, DRC gave South Africa a tough time in the first leg of the encounter, which took place in Kinshasa. The match ended one-all and there was no opportunity for Van Wyk to make an appearance.

By the time the second leg arrived, Van Wyk had left the camp. At the time, Ellis told journalists that Van Wyk was not okay with what happened in DR Congo as she had not received a cap.

Ellis said there would be another opportunity for Van Wyk to receive her record-breaking caps. Following conversations, which also involved the South African Football Association (Safa), the experienced defender is back in the fold.

“We will do our utmost best to get her those two caps. It’s not just a record for her. It’s a record for women’s football in the country. It’s a record for Safa. It’s a record for women’s football on the continent,” Ellis told journalists.

Quizzed on the discussions that took place following the DRC fallout, Ellis would only say that “it has been dealt with. We’ll leave at that.”

Desiree Ellis, coach of South Africa, during the 2024 Women’s Olympic Qualifier match between South Africa and Congo DR at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on the 29 October 2023. (Photo: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix)

Pertinent fixtures 

Banyana Banyana are looking to take a giant leap towards defending the Wafcon title they won in 2022. The team takes on Burkina Faso over two legs on 30 November (away). The return leg is on 4 December in Tshwane.

Ellis’ team is missing some key members of her overall cohort, including Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defender Bambanani Mbane and the Italy-based Refiloe Jane, who is the Banyana captain. Both were injured during Banyana’s memorable Fifa Women’s World Cup run in Australia and New Zealand.

“We currently have a few players not available. We all know Bambanani is still recovering from an injury. Refiloe Jane has just returned to training,” Banyana’s coach told journalists from Safa headquarters.

“Sinoxolo [Cesane] is not available as well. Her university has said if she misses any more classes, she will not get her degree,” Ellis said of the East Tennessee State University student.

Cesane’s twin sister, Noxolo, is in the team, though, alongside Banyana regulars Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Linda Motlhalo, as well as goalkeepers Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart.

TS Galaxy’s fleet-footed star Nicole Michael, who impressed during Banyana Banyana’s most recent batch of fixtures, has been rewarded by being retained in the latest squad. As has defender Lonathemba Mhlongo.  

“We have always spoken about having a core group of players. And nothing was more evident in this last game we played,” Ellis said. 

“We really had to dig deep with all the players that were not available [for those two games].” DM

Banyana squad for Burkina Faso

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Katlego Moletsane.

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Janine van Wyk, Faith Nokuthula, Asanda Hadebe, Noko Matlou, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Lebohang Ramalepe.

Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo, Kholosa Biyana, Sphumelele Shamase, Amogelang Motau, Thubelihle Shamase.

Forwards: Nicole Michael, Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane, Wendy Shongwe, Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana, Samkelisiwe Selana, Jermaine Seoposenwe. 

