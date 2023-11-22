Maverick Citizen

QUARRY DROWNINGS

Two Eastern Cape children drown in abandoned quarries in less than a year

Two Eastern Cape children drown in abandoned quarries in less than a year
Asonele Mlindazwe (left) and Odwa Ndamase both drowned in abandoned stone quarries in the Eastern Cape. (Photos: Supplied / Hoseya Jubase)
By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
22 Nov 2023
0

Two children are dead and the lives of others are at risk as they use abandoned stone quarries, which have filled with water, as swimming holes.

In the past nine months, two children have drowned in abandoned, easily accessible mining quarries in the Eastern Cape. 

The Ngangelizwe swimming pool complex in Mthatha has shut down and is now a no-go zone as it is being used as a hideout for criminals.

The quarry near Mbuqe Extension in Mthatha was abandoned 10 years ago and has never been fenced off. The area is managed by the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality. With the pool closed, children have been coming to the quarry to swim. 

On 10 November, Asonele Mlindazwe (13), who was in Grade 8 at St John’s College, drowned here while swimming with his friends.

Asonele’s father, Luvuyo Mlindazwe, said he still can’t believe his son is gone. He said he was angry and that Asonele’s death could have been prevented.

“That quarry should have been closed a long time ago. The government should not take things for granted. Losing a child like that is very painful. 

“Asonele was at home watching the Cricket World Cup when his friends arrived and said they were going swimming. He never came back. His friends brought his clothes home and told the family that he drowned.”

Mlindazwe said his son’s body was found at midnight the next day.

Another Mbuqe Extension resident, Mnoneleli Vundle, has pleaded with authorities to safeguard the suburb’s children by closing the quarry.

“Government officials must take responsibility for protecting their community. As a community we would be very happy if the municipality could build a swimming pool for our kids,” he added.

Residents from the Gxulu Administration area are facing similar problems at the African Mining and Crushing (AMC) quarry. 

children quarry drown

The abandoned AMC mining quarry in Libode, Eastern Cape, where Odwa Ndamase (13) drowned in February 2023. On 10 November 2023, Asonele Mlindazwe (13), who was in Grade 8 at St John’s College, drowned at a quarry near Mbuqe Extension in Mthatha. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

In February this year, Odwa Ndamase (13) drowned in the quarry that had been abandoned in 2021. Residents have been calling on local government authorities to close the quarry, but to no avail.

Zameka Mrawushe, ward 29 councillor from the Gxulu Administration Area in Libode, under the Nyandeni municipality, said the AMC quarry was hazardous to both people and animals.

“The AMC quarry stopped working a few years ago after a dispute between the quarry management and Gxulu community members after they failed to employ local people,” Mrawushe said.

“After they stopped operating, they put fencing around the quarry, but the fence was stolen. That quarry now is very dangerous, especially for children,” she said.

“We have approached authorities about this problem and residents are calling for the closure of the quarry because young children are at great risk of drowning there.”

Ndamase’s mother, Nwabisa Makhunga, said it’s still difficult to accept the death of her son.

“Every time I pass that AMC quarry, I remember how he died. It is my sincere wish that it be closed,” she said. 

At the time of his death, Ndamase was in Grade 9 at Upper Corana Senior Secondary School.

On Tuesday, 21 November, another two children drowned in the province, this time in a dam in the Ludaka locality. Ludaka also falls under the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality. 

The children were reportedly playing in the water when they failed to resurface. A third child ran home to get help. A search was launched and the bodies of the two victims were later found floating in the dam. 

An inquest docket has been opened. Police are urging parents not to allow their children to swim unsupervised in dams.

King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality communications head, Sonwabo Mampoza, said they were in the process of upgrading the Ngangelizwe swimming pool complex. 

“The plan is still a draft plan,” he said, adding that it would form part of a bigger upgrade of buildings surrounding it.

“The quarry is an old quarry on open land. The municipality has decided to close the quarry … and will take responsibility to avoid further incidents,” he said.

Referring to the former AMC quarry in which Odwa Ndamase drowned, Ncebakazi Kolwana from the Nyandeni Municipality said: “We are not aware of the incident. The quarry is on communal land and therefore not within our line of responsibilities.”

AMC’s Uyanda Hogana said the company left the quarry when its contract ended in 2020.

“Our contract with Grand Wave Quarries was terminated on 25 February 2020 as they had intentions of operating the quarry on their own, which was done soon after we had removed our equipment and personnel from the site.

“Whilst we were still operating at the quarry, we ensured full compliance to health and safety of personnel as well as that of community members… as a result, the mining area was fenced and water was continuously pumped from the quarry.

“Since we ceased operations in February 2020, and Grand Wave Quarries continued operating after we had de-established our equipment and personnel; we are not in a position to comment about the sad incident that occurred,” Hogana said.

Grand Wave Quarries did not respond to a request for comment. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Maverick News

Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Maverick News

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options