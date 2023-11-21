Maverick Life

Dubai’s ‘Miracle Garden’ amidst a water scarcity challenge, and more from around the world

Tourists come to look at over 150 million flowers at the Dubai Miracle Garden on November 8, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the UAE, where 42 percent of water is sourced from energy-intensive desalination plants, the nation faces the challenge of meeting one of the world's highest water consumption rates - an average of 500 liters per person daily, 50 percent above the global average. In response, the UAE is investing in reverse osmosis technology to cater to surging demands for purified water while also committing to increasing the utilization of recycled wastewater by 2030, a key element of its sustainability strategy. Despite these sustainability efforts, the UAE remains committed to promoting water-rich lifestyles, evident in features like manicured lawns and water parks, underscoring the delicate balance between the nation's aspiration for a high standard of living and the imperative to manage water resources sustainably in its arid landscape. At the end of this month, Dubai will host COP28, the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Nov 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

The Dubai Mall waterfall on November 15, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the UAE, where 42 per cent of water is sourced from energy-intensive desalination plants, the nation faces the challenge of meeting one of the world’s highest water consumption rates – an average of 500 litres per person daily, 50 per cent above the global average. In response, the UAE is investing in reverse osmosis technology to cater to surging demands for purified water while committing to increasing the utilization of recycled wastewater by 2030, a key element of its sustainability strategy. Despite these sustainability efforts, the UAE remains committed to promoting water-rich lifestyles, evident in features like manicured lawns and water parks. At the end of this month, Dubai will host COP28, the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)

Workers clean the freshwater pool outside Dubai Mall on November 15, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)

People hold rattles and placards during a protest against child deaths in Palestine, to mark World Children’s Day, in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 November 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Rapper A$AP Rocky during a preliminary hearing in his assault with a semi-automatic firearm case at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on November 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood. (Photo by Allison Dinner-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving turkeys Liberty (shown) and Bell during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on November 20, 2023, in Washington, DC. The 2023 National Thanksgiving Turkey, Liberty and its alternate, Bell, were raised in Willmar, Minnesota and will be housed at the University of Minnesota after their pardoning. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A giant panda wanders in its enclosure at Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 20 November 2023. Recently a pair of giant pandas at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo were returned to China, leaving Zoo Atlanta as the only institution in the United States to view the popular animals. Four giant pandas; Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun; are currently on loan at Zoo Atlanta, whose agreement is set to expire in late 2024. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A giraffe accepts a visitor feeding it a leaf of Romaine lettuce at Zoo Atlanta, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 20 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

‘Talking-Bones’, communicating robots that can promote dialogue by expressing interest and empathy, is displayed during the press preview of a new exhibition at Miraikan (National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation) in Tokyo, Japan, on 21 November 2023. The exhibition will open to the public on 22 November 2023 and will present a variety of robot technologies, inviting visitors to interact and communicate with robots. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A masked person participates in a protest in rejecting the contract between the State and Minera Panama, a subsidiary of the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, in Panama City, Panama, 20 November 2023. This 20 November, at the beginning of the fifth week of crisis, small union, indigenous and student groups maintained blockades on several national and urban roads, within the framework of a call for a national strike, the second in less than a week, which has not received the support of the population, who has gone out to work. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

People demonstrate against copper mining in Panama City, Panama, 20 November 2023.  EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A Kashmiri man washes clothes on a foggy and cold morning on the banks of Nageen Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 21 November 2023. Kashmir witnessed foggy and cold weather conditions with temperatures dropping below the freezing point early on 21 November. At least three flights have been delayed at Srinagar Airport as dense fog caused low visibility. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A woman crosses Muensterbridge over the river Limmat, on an autumnal day in Zurich, Switzerland, 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

A general view shows the autumn-coloured foliage at Tiergarten Park, in Berlin, Germany, 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Autumn leaves are illuminated with projection mapping at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden during a preview in Tokyo, Japan, on 22 November 2023. The illumination will start on 22 November through 03 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Gallery assistants pose with an artwork titled ‘Stand’ by British sculptor Antony Gormley during a photocall for his upcoming ‘Body Politic’ exhibition at White Cube Bermondsey Gallery in London, Britain, 21 November 2023. The exhibition runs from 22 November 2023 to 28 January 2024. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

The image has been digitally retouched.) In this image released on November 21, 2023, Sophie Ellis-Bextor swings on a giant glitterball starring in a new campaign to launch McCain Baby Hasselbacks by saving the nation from boring midweek meals as new research finds 6 in 10 Brits eat the same thing for dinner up to four times a week. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images for McCain) DM

