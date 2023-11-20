Vertical dancers take on Japan’s tallest building, and more from around the world

Dancers of the Italian vertical dance company ‘Il Posto’perform at the base of Japan’s tallest building, the Mori JP Tower, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2023. Mori Building Co., Ltd. presented to the media the Azabudai Hills complex prior to its official opening on 24 November 2023. At the center of the Azabudai Hills complex soars the Mori JP Tower, Japan’s tallest building reaching 330 meters. The new complex will be able to host 20,000 employees and 3,500 residents and is the largest project undertaken by the urban redevelopment and real estate giant. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A jaguar rests on the banks of the Miranda River, in the Brazilian Pantanal, heavily affected by the fires in Aquidauana, Brazil, 20 November 2023. The Pantanal, the rich ecosystem shared by Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, with one of the largest populations of jaguars, suffers many fires in November, a traditionally rainy month. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
A huge fire rages around the BR-262 highway in the city of Miranda, Brazil, on 18 November 2023 (Issued 19 November 2023). The flames continue to devour everything in their path in the Pantanal, the largest wetland on the planet, amid a climate of tension with landowners in the area, who resort to silence and coercion to prevent the disaster from spreading. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
A view of areas affected by fire in the native forest in and around the Rio Negro Pantanal State Park in the city of Miranda, Brazil, on 18 November 2023 (Issued 19 November 2023). EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
People light candles as they gather at the memorial to students who were attacked by riot police in 1989 on Narodni Street, marking the 34th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 November 2023. The Czech Republic marks the 34th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, commemorating the events of 17 November 1989, when after the suppression of a student demonstration at Narodni Street, the Communist leadership soon crumbled, and the presidency was taken over by the playwright and human rights activist Vaclav Havel. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Toshiyuki Inoko, teamLab founder, poses in the installation ‘Bubble Universe’ during a press preview of ‘teamLab Borderless’ at Azabudai Hills in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2023. Relocated from Odaiba district, the Mori Building Digital Art Museum (teamLab Borderless) is scheduled to open to the public in early February 2024. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
“Die Eisprinzessin” performs onstage during the first showing of season 9 of “The Masked Singer” on November 18, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Participants ran through a street carrying a palm hut during the annual Buhat Kubo Race (Hut Race) in Ugong Village of Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on 18 November 2023. In celebration of the Bayanihan Festival (Festival of Community), Ugong residents held the Hut Race to re-live the Filipino tradition of helping neighbours even in relocating their houses to show a sense of community in the face of adversity. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Skaters in action during the men’s Mass Start Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing, China, 19 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES
Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany perform during the Pairs Short skating program of the ISU Grand Prix Espoo 2023 in Espoo, Finland, on 18 November 2023. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN
Guard Katie Dinnebier #10 of the Drake Bulldogs goes to the basket during the first half against guard Kylie Feuerbach #4 and centenaries Sharon Goodman #40 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on November 19, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
Actor Peter Kwong attends the 9th Annual Asian World Film Festival Closing Night Awards at Culver Theater on November 17, 2023, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Winner of the EnergaCamerimage festival director’s award for an actor, Peter Dinklage (R), during the closing gala of the 31st edition of the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival in Torun, Poland 18 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Mikolaj Kuras
An Afghan refugee has himself wrapped in a blanket against the cold in a tent camp after returning from neighbouring Pakistan, at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Toorkham, Afghanistan, on 18 November 2023 (issued 19 November 2023). About 1,7 million undocumented Afghan migrants who were in Pakistan have been affected by the 01 November deadline, given to them by the Pakistani government to leave the country, thousands of people had to leave the country in a hurry. Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said his government’s decision was in response to the Afghan administration’s unwillingness to take action against the main Taliban group in the Asian country, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
Devotees perform rituals during sunset in the polluted Yamuna River that is covered with toxic foam caused by industrial waste during the Chhath Puja festival in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 19 November 2023. Chhath Puja, the worship of the setting and rising Sun, is dedicated to Chhatti Mai, the goddess of power. The Hindu festival is all about pure devotion, cultural bonds, and the distribution of fruits and sweetmeats. It is seen as a serene event when bejewelled women in colourful saris visit the banks of rivers and ponds, singing folk songs. Then they take a dip in the water and pray to the Sun god. The Yamuna River is one of the most polluted rivers in the world. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
The SpaceX mega rocket Starship takes off from a test base in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, on 18 November 2023. This is the second attempt to test the mega-rocket Starship. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS
The League of Legends World Championship Finals in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Esports, which requires a high level of critical thinking, quick decision making and coordination, is among the world’s most popular competitive activities. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Spectators during the League of Legends World Championship Finals in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Madrid on 18 November 2023 to protest against the government’s decision to grant amnesty to Catalan separatist leaders. The deal struck with Junts Per Cat (JPC) (Together for Catalunya, in Catalonian) has allowed Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to form a new minority coalition government following an inconclusive election in July. Junts is a group bent on achieving independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia and is headed by Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after leading an illegal secession bid in 2017 that brought the country to the brink. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO
A miner breaks a stone while searching for emeralds at an artisanal mine in Muzo, Boyaca department, Colombia, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Colombia is the world’s largest producer of emeralds, with most of the green gemstones sourced from the galleries of the Muzo mines. Photographer: Edinson Arroyo/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A member of the LGBT community dressed as a Tehuana (traditional dress usually worn by women) parades through the streets during celebrations as part of the Los Muxes (third sex) festival in the municipality of Juchitan, Oaxaca, Mexico, 17 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos
Aerial view of revellers participating in the 28th Gay Pride Parade on Copacabana beach on November 19, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
A ‘Haenyeo’ diver searches for seafood near Seongsan beach, Jeju island, South Korea, 19 November 2023. ‘Haenyeo’, female divers in the South Korean province of Jeju, hunt for shellfish, abalones, sea urchins, squid, octopus, small snails and seaweed without oxygen masks. UNESCO included the haenyeo diving culture on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN DM
