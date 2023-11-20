Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

Vertical dancers take on Japan’s tallest building, and more from around the world

Vertical dancers take on Japan’s tallest building, and more from around the world
Dancers of the Italian vertical dance company 'Il Posto'perform at the base of Japan's tallest building, the Mori JP Tower, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2023. Mori Building Co., Ltd. presented to the media the Azabudai Hills complex prior to its official opening on 24 November 2023. At the center of the Azabudai Hills complex soars the Mori JP Tower, Japan's tallest building reaching 330 meters. The new complex will be able to host 20,000 employees and 3,500 residents and is the largest project undertaken by the urban redevelopment and real estate giant. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
By Maverick Life Editors
20 Nov 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Dancers of the Italian vertical dance company ‘Il Posto’perform at the base of Japan’s tallest building, the Mori JP Tower, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2023. Mori Building Co., Ltd. presented to the media the Azabudai Hills complex prior to its official opening on 24 November 2023. At the center of the Azabudai Hills complex soars the Mori JP Tower, Japan’s tallest building reaching 330 meters. The new complex will be able to host 20,000 employees and 3,500 residents and is the largest project undertaken by the urban redevelopment and real estate giant. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A jaguar rests on the banks of the Miranda River, in the Brazilian Pantanal, heavily affected by the fires in Aquidauana, Brazil, 20 November 2023. The Pantanal, the rich ecosystem shared by Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, with one of the largest populations of jaguars, suffers many fires in November, a traditionally rainy month. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA

A huge fire rages around the BR-262 highway in the city of Miranda, Brazil, on 18 November 2023 (Issued 19 November 2023). The flames continue to devour everything in their path in the Pantanal, the largest wetland on the planet, amid a climate of tension with landowners in the area, who resort to silence and coercion to prevent the disaster from spreading. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

A view of areas affected by fire in the native forest in and around the Rio Negro Pantanal State Park in the city of Miranda, Brazil, on 18 November 2023 (Issued 19 November 2023). EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

People light candles as they gather at the memorial to students who were attacked by riot police in 1989 on Narodni Street, marking the 34th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 November 2023. The Czech Republic marks the 34th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, commemorating the events of 17 November 1989, when after the suppression of a student demonstration at Narodni Street, the Communist leadership soon crumbled, and the presidency was taken over by the playwright and human rights activist Vaclav Havel. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Toshiyuki Inoko, teamLab founder, poses in the installation ‘Bubble Universe’ during a press preview of ‘teamLab Borderless’ at Azabudai Hills in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2023. Relocated from Odaiba district, the Mori Building Digital Art Museum (teamLab Borderless) is scheduled to open to the public in early February 2024. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

“Die Eisprinzessin” performs onstage during the first showing of season 9 of “The Masked Singer” on November 18, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Participants ran through a street carrying a palm hut during the annual Buhat Kubo Race (Hut Race) in Ugong Village of Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on 18 November 2023. In celebration of the Bayanihan Festival (Festival of Community), Ugong residents held the Hut Race to re-live the Filipino tradition of helping neighbours even in relocating their houses to show a sense of community in the face of adversity. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Skaters in action during the men’s Mass Start Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing, China, 19 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

Skaters in action during the men’s Mass Start Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing, China, 19 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany perform during the Pairs Short skating program of the ISU Grand Prix Espoo 2023 in Espoo, Finland, on 18 November 2023. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN

Guard Katie Dinnebier #10 of the Drake Bulldogs goes to the basket during the first half against guard Kylie Feuerbach #4 and centenaries Sharon Goodman #40 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on November 19, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Actor Peter Kwong attends the 9th Annual Asian World Film Festival Closing Night Awards at Culver Theater on November 17, 2023, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Winner of the EnergaCamerimage festival director’s award for an actor, Peter Dinklage (R), during the closing gala of the 31st edition of the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival in Torun, Poland 18 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Mikolaj Kuras

An Afghan refugee has himself wrapped in a blanket against the cold in a tent camp after returning from neighbouring Pakistan, at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Toorkham, Afghanistan, on 18 November 2023 (issued 19 November 2023). About 1,7 million undocumented Afghan migrants who were in Pakistan have been affected by the 01 November deadline, given to them by the Pakistani government to leave the country, thousands of people had to leave the country in a hurry. Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said his government’s decision was in response to the Afghan administration’s unwillingness to take action against the main Taliban group in the Asian country, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Devotees perform rituals during sunset in the polluted Yamuna River that is covered with toxic foam caused by industrial waste during the Chhath Puja festival in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 19 November 2023. Chhath Puja, the worship of the setting and rising Sun, is dedicated to Chhatti Mai, the goddess of power. The Hindu festival is all about pure devotion, cultural bonds, and the distribution of fruits and sweetmeats. It is seen as a serene event when bejewelled women in colourful saris visit the banks of rivers and ponds, singing folk songs. Then they take a dip in the water and pray to the Sun god. The Yamuna River is one of the most polluted rivers in the world. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

The SpaceX mega rocket Starship takes off from a test base in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, on 18 November 2023. This is the second attempt to test the mega-rocket Starship. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

The League of Legends World Championship Finals in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Esports, which requires a high level of critical thinking, quick decision making and coordination, is among the world’s most popular competitive activities. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Spectators during the League of Legends World Championship Finals in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.  Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Madrid on 18 November 2023 to protest against the government’s decision to grant amnesty to Catalan separatist leaders. The deal struck with Junts Per Cat (JPC) (Together for Catalunya, in Catalonian) has allowed Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to form a new minority coalition government following an inconclusive election in July. Junts is a group bent on achieving independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia and is headed by Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after leading an illegal secession bid in 2017 that brought the country to the brink. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

A miner breaks a stone while searching for emeralds at an artisanal mine in Muzo, Boyaca department, Colombia, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Colombia is the world’s largest producer of emeralds, with most of the green gemstones sourced from the galleries of the Muzo mines. Photographer: Edinson Arroyo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A member of the LGBT community dressed as a Tehuana (traditional dress usually worn by women) parades through the streets during celebrations as part of the Los Muxes (third sex) festival in the municipality of Juchitan, Oaxaca, Mexico, 17 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Aerial view of revellers participating in the 28th Gay Pride Parade on Copacabana beach on November 19, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

A ‘Haenyeo’ diver searches for seafood near Seongsan beach, Jeju island, South Korea, 19 November 2023. ‘Haenyeo’, female divers in the South Korean province of Jeju, hunt for shellfish, abalones, sea urchins, squid, octopus, small snails and seaweed without oxygen masks. UNESCO included the haenyeo diving culture on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
DM168

SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
Bavuma remains defiant over selection and won’t be stepping down as Proteas captain
Maverick News

Bavuma remains defiant over selection and won’t be stepping down as Proteas captain
New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
DM168

New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support

TOP READS IN SECTION

The 72nd Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show
Maverick Life

The 72nd Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show
Cissie Gool — the powerful anti-apartheid activist who battled the system
DM168

Cissie Gool — the powerful anti-apartheid activist who battled the system
Nieu Bethesda II:  Big mountains, little fish and old fossils
Maverick Life

Nieu Bethesda II:  Big mountains, little fish and old fossils
The city with the sixth most polluted air quality, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The city with the sixth most polluted air quality, and more from around the world
Bathing in French red wine and Japanese red water, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Bathing in French red wine and Japanese red water, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

Enhancing Access: Court-Ordered Copyright Act Changes for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Hosted by Zukiswa Pikoli in conversation with Dr Sanya Samtani and Marcus Low. Join the free live webinar on Wed 22 Nov at 12pm, as they discuss the Copyright Act and its implications for the visually impaired.

Massive Maverick Year End Sale Banner

Massive Maverick Year End Sale now on!

left to get 20-60% of EVERYTHING in store in the Daily Maverick Shop .

Grab books, merch, games for yourself or your Secret Santa.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.