Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks rise on Fed, Nikkei at 33-year high: markets wrap

By Bloomberg
20 Nov 2023
0

Stocks rose in Asia following gains on Wall Street amid optimism the Federal Reserve is about to end its tightening cycle. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed to a fresh 33-year high.

The Nikkei 225 exceeded June’s intraday peak as solid corporate earnings and a weakening yen boosted the gauge’s year-to-date advance to almost 30%. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares also rose from the open. US futures were little changed after the S&P 500 rose above 4,500 on Friday to cap its third straight weekly gains.

Investors have been adding to bets the Fed is done with rate hikes after a number of recent data points have suggested the world’s largest economy is slowing. Bloomberg’s dollar index has erased its gains for the year and indexes of US and global bond returns have recouped year-to-date losses.

Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said on Friday officials are likely at or near the end of their tightening campaign. Still, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said legislators aren’t certain inflation is on a path to their 2% target.

“We’ve seen a little bit of crack in employment, not enough that the Fed is going to want to start cutting rates,” Dana D’Auria, co-chief investment officer at Envest Net, said on Bloomberg Television. Still, “we can rest easy on any additional rate hikes”, she said. 

Treasuries edged lower in early Monday trade before a 20-year bond auction, which will help gauge whether investors are confident 2023’s selloff is over once and for all. Australian and New Zealand bonds also retreated.

The offshore yuan rose after the People’s Bank of China boosted its daily reference rate for the currency to the strongest level since August. The nation’s commercial lenders also on Monday kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged, in line with the central bank’s decision earlier this month to maintain policy rates in favor of other means to support stimulus spending. 

Oil rose as investors looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting on supply that will shape market balances into 2024.

Investors are also watching for any fallout from Sam Altman’s ousting as chief executive of OpenAI. A group of the company’s executives and investors racing to get him reinstated has reached an impasse over the makeup and role of the board, according to people familiar with the negotiations. 

In the Middle East, a deal with Hamas to release hostages taken on 7 October during the attack on Israel may be the closest yet and would require a multi-day pause in the fighting in Gaza, US deputy national security advisor Jon Finer said on Sunday. 

Nvidia Corp. will announce earnings this week as will Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp. Trading is likely to become more muted toward the end of the week with the US Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday. 

Elsewhere, Javier Milei, a libertarian candidate with radical solutions to Argentina’s economic crisis, defeated Economy Minister Sergio Massa to win Sunday’s presidential runoff.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
DM168

SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
DM168

New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Maverick News

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
India dominates the world of cricket both on and off the pitch
Maverick News

India dominates the world of cricket both on and off the pitch

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Santam power surge insurance claims reduce by 80% thanks to consumers
Maverick News

Santam power surge insurance claims reduce by 80% thanks to consumers
New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
Business Maverick

New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MultiChoice, Santam, Woolworths and Glencore
Business Maverick

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MultiChoice, Santam, Woolworths and Glencore
After the Bell: The Harvard report on SA, and the flickering hope of being surprised
Business Maverick

After the Bell: The Harvard report on SA, and the flickering hope of being surprised

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.