Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

What does an orchestra conductor really do?

What does an orchestra conductor really do?
Niklas Benjamin Hoffmann, winner of the Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition, conducts the London Symphony Orchestra at the Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition at the Barbican Centre on November 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for the London Symphony Orchestra)
By Cristina Simon
19 Nov 2023
0

What does a conductor do when they stand up and move their hands and baton? What is their role? And how has their way of leading evolved?

In recent years there have been many films about orchestra conductors. At the beginning of this year we had Tar, based on the conductor Marin Alsop. Also premiering soon are Divertimento, a film about the creation of an orchestra of the same name by conductor Zahia Ziouani, and Maestro, a biopic of the charismatic Leonard Bernstein.

In films such as these, you can sense the halo of mystery that surrounds the figure of the conductor, which composer and music critic Robert Schumann called “a necessary evil” as early as 1836.

Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, between 1946 and 1948. Image: Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons

Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, between 1946 and 1948. Image: Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons

To the untrained eye, the conductor stands on a podium and wildly gesticulates in front of a group of musicians who already have an intimate knowledge of the scores they are performing. The conductor is the only member of an orchestra who has no instrument, and makes no sound of their own throughout the performance. This begs the question: what contribution does a conductor make to the quality of an orchestra’s sound?

We will focus here on their two basic functions: technical and expressive leadership.

Musician and conductor Gustavo Dudamel directs the rehearsal for Verdi’s opera ‘Otello’ at the Gran Teatre del Liceu on March 24, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

Musician and conductor Gustavo Dudamel directs the rehearsal for Verdi’s opera ‘Otello’ at the Gran Teatre del Liceu on March 24, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

Keeping time

If we closely watch the conductor’s movements during a concert, we will soon notice one of these roles, which is keeping the piece in time.

The earliest references to the need for musical timekeeping in Western culture can be found in treatises on music from the 16th century when musicians were recommended to guide themselves by tapping their hands or feet. However, the first symphonic orchestral ensembles during the 18th century – the era of musical classicism that we associate with composers such as Haydn or Mozart – still had three characteristics that made the existence of a conductor unnecessary.

Firstly, the number of musicians in ensembles was small, which made them easier to coordinate. Secondly, rhythm generally stayed the same across most compositions, making it easier to maintain without an external guide. Lastly, musicians played almost continuously from the beginning to the end of a piece. It was often the composers themselves, playing a harpsichord or violin, who guided the simple beginning and end of a piece.

The first third of the 19th century, when Beethoven (1770-1827) was making his mark on Western culture, was when the need for orchestral conductors emerged. His work represented a quantum leap in terms of the complexity of compositions. The size of orchestras increased substantially, and instruments began to vary their roles in more sophisticated orchestrations.

These developments meant that formal rehearsals had to be organised before performances, often led by composers themselves. Considering that a symphony orchestra has a minimum of eighty members, it is easy to understand the need for a leader to synchronise the musicians’ entrances, as well as the rhythm and tempo of a piece. While the musicians have only their respective parts written in front of them, the conductor looks at the complete score and is, therefore, the only person with an overall vision of the piece being played.

Unique style

The ability to perform a composer’s work without their presence, which came about as a result of an international market of music publishers, leads us to the second basic function of a conductor: expressive and artistic leadership.

The gradually developing field of musical notation allowed composers to communicate specific instructions about the character and performance of their pieces. However, the notation does not even come close to comprehensively conveying a piece’s intended impact. This means that the same piece can have an infinite range of interpretations, and this is where orchestral conducting becomes extremely important.

The score annotations of composer and conductor Gustav Mahler offer a good example of this openness. He noted in a passage of his Second Symphony that “trombones, violins and violas should play only if necessary to prevent the chorus from deflating”, leaving the final decision up to the conductor. Other indications of his, such as “with maximum power” or “imperceptible, a little more agitated” give an idea of the multiple potential readings of a piece’s character.

With such a margin of interpretative freedom, the conductor is free to create their mental model of how a piece should be performed, resulting in personal versions that can be very different. These differences can be seen if we compare the opening bars of Karajan’sFürtwangler’s or Savall’s respective versions of Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture.

The group leader

The next step for the conductor is to persuade a group of tens, perhaps even hundreds, of musicians to coordinate their performances with the same expressive intent.

This task requires considerable leadership, as it involves making an ensemble follow the conductor’s interpretation and instruction. It not only encompasses tempo, but also the relative volume of each soloist or instrumental group, the phrasing, and conveying the nuances that will colour the piece’s overall effect.

Kerem Hasan conducts the London Symphony Orchestra at the Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition at the Barbican Centre on November 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for the London Symphony Orchestra)

As in so many other fields of activity, such leadership has historically been exercised through hierarchical power structures and authoritarian attitudes. There are therefore many anecdotes of such conductors: the hot-tempered Toscanini who frequently insulted the orchestra; the capricious von Karajan who conducted with his eyes closed and hardly spoke to the musicians; and Claudio Abbado, who was gentle and polite in his manner but was known for whispering the names of musicians he wanted out of his concerts to his artistic director at the end of rehearsals.

Nowadays, musicians have more of a voice in institutions. There is also greater diversity in orchestras, a fact which demands a closer, more open and more persuasive form of leadership.

Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who will soon conduct the New York Philharmonic, Kirill Petrenko, who helms the Berlin Philharmonic, and the very young Klaus Makkela, recently appointed chief conductor of the Dutch Royal Concertgebouw, are great examples of conductors who add value and make an impact. They can create an environment in which the orchestra’s musicians feel stimulated, can grow artistically, and are motivated to perform music at the highest possible standards. DM

This article was originally published in Spanish. This story was first published on The Conversation. Cristina Simón is a Master in Musicology at the Universidad de La Rioja and Professor of Comportamiento Organizacional at IE University.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The Last Shark — documentary starkly illustrates decline of great whites in SA waters
Maverick News

The Last Shark — documentary starkly illustrates decline of great whites in SA waters
‘South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Zapiro at launch of annual collection of cartoons
Maverick News

‘South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Zapiro at launch of annual collection of cartoons
The 72nd Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show
Maverick Life

The 72nd Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show
People are dying here - the faces and stories behind the escalating death toll of the Israel-Gaza war
Maverick News

People are dying here – the faces and stories behind the escalating death toll of the Israel-Gaza war
Suspected activist murder mastermind dies while in police custody
Maverick News

Suspected activist murder mastermind dies while in police custody

TOP READS IN SECTION

The 72nd Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show
Maverick Life

The 72nd Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show
Nieu Bethesda II:  Big mountains, little fish and old fossils
Maverick Life

Nieu Bethesda II:  Big mountains, little fish and old fossils
Bathing in French red wine and Japanese red water, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Bathing in French red wine and Japanese red water, and more from around the world
The city with the sixth most polluted air quality, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The city with the sixth most polluted air quality, and more from around the world
Man shoots at protesters blocking highway, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Man shoots at protesters blocking highway, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

career guide

Choosing a career can be daunting

Let us help you find your dream career, and equip you with the knowledge of what the job entails, what subjects you need and where you could consider studying.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.