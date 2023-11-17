Sudan asks UN to ‘immediately terminate’ political mission -letter

A view of St. Matthew's Cathedral and the surrounding area on January 28, 2021 in Khartoum, Sudan. (Photo by Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)

“(The) government of Sudan requested that the United Nations immediately terminate the UNITAMS mission. At the same time, we would like to assure you that the Government of Sudan is committed to engaging constructively with the Security Council and the Secretariat,” Sadeq wrote in a letter addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and circulated to the U.N. Security Council.

“The purpose of establishing the mission (was) to assist the transitional government of Sudan after the December 2018 revolution,” he wrote, adding that the mission’s performance in implementing its objectives “was disappointing.”

When asked about Sudan’s decision, Guterres spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the letter had been received and circulated to the Security Council.

A war erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces after weeks of rising tension between the two sides over a plan to integrate forces as part of a transition from military rule to civilian democracy.

The U.N. special envoy to Sudan announced in September that he was stepping down, more than three months after Sudan declared him unwelcome after disagreements between rival factions erupted into war.

