Defend Truth

MADAM & EVE

Say Hello To My Entourage

Say Hello To My Entourage
By Stephen Francis & Rico
10 Nov 2023
0
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Afghanistan need to thrash the Proteas to make the World Cup semifinals, and they are hopeful
Maverick News

Afghanistan need to thrash the Proteas to make the World Cup semifinals, and they are hopeful
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
R462m ‘megafarm’ land reform project in disarray after North West department fails to release funding
Maverick News

R462m ‘megafarm’ land reform project in disarray after North West department fails to release funding
‘Levels of corruption have reached completely unacceptable proportions,’ says Chief Justice Zondo
Maverick News

‘Levels of corruption have reached completely unacceptable proportions,’ says Chief Justice Zondo
Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Afghanistan need to thrash the Proteas to make the World Cup semifinals, and they are hopeful
Maverick News

Afghanistan need to thrash the Proteas to make the World Cup semifinals, and they are hopeful
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
‘Traumatising, devastating and bad’ — transport minister describes N3 robbery to Parliament
Maverick News

‘Traumatising, devastating and bad’ — transport minister describes N3 robbery to Parliament
North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Maverick News

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Maverick News

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.