Julius Malema visits Kenya, and more from around the world
South African leader of the opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema (C), and Kenyan academic and former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Patrick Lumumba (R), stand for a national anthem after arriving for the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Makueni, Kenya, 09 November 2023. Malema, who was the key speaker during the launch, said that 'the institute is the home of Africa’s rich knowledge for the benefit of all Africans on the continent and the diaspora'. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Julius Malema, who was the key speaker during the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Makueni, Kenya, on 09 November 2023, said that ‘the institute is the home of Africa’s rich knowledge for the benefit of all Africans on the continent and the diaspora’. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
South African leader of the opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema (2-L), and Kenyan academic and former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Patrick Lumumba (C), during the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Makueni, Kenya, 09 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
A Nepalese woman collects Makhmali flowers, an auspicious flower for Diwali, also known as Tihar festival, in the village of Ichangu, Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 November 2023. The Makhmali flower is mostly used for garlands to worship gods and animals during the Tihar festival. Starting from 11 November 2023, the five-day festival is the second major event for Nepalese Hindus. During the celebrations, people worship crows, considered to be messengers of human beings and dogs, repaying the love towards man’s best friend, and cows, considered as an incarnation of Lord Laxmi, God of Wealth. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A farmer carries a basket of harvested Chinese cabbage at a farm in Atok town, Benguet province, the Philippines, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Global food prices declined for a third month as markets continued to roll back from record levels last year, easing inflationary pressures in some countries. Photographer: Lisa Marie David/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A participant places a rose into a gap of remains of the Berlin Wall during the commemorative event on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the ‘Fall of the Berlin Wall’ in Berlin, Germany, 09 November 2023. The fall of the Berlin Wall led to the collapse of the then-communist (East) German Democratic Republic (GDR) regime in 1989 and the eventual reunification of East and West Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Polish primitive horses (or the Polish Konik) on a paddock at the Roztocze National Park in Zwierzyniec, southeastern Poland, 16 March 2021. A Polish primitive horse is a pony breed from Poland that lives semi-feral in some regions. Photo made available 09 November 2023. EPA-EFE/WOJTEK JARGILO
A costumed protestor holds a poster reading ‘SAG-AFTRA on Strike’ as SAG-AFTRA members and supporters demonstrate in front of Netflix headquarters on a post-apocalyptic theme in Los Angeles, California, 08 November 2023. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has been on strike since 14 July 2023, it is the longest strike in SAG-AFTRA history. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
SAG-AFTRA strike captain Adrian Dev stands for a photo, during a ‘Post Apocalyptic’ themed picket outside Netflix studios, on day 118 of their strike against the Hollywood studios on November 8, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Followers of Bolivian President Luis Arce gather at the legislative assembly to listen to the presidential report in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2023. The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, stated in his speech for the three years of his administration that despite the ‘sabotage’ against his Government, ‘campaigns with cunning attacks and high-calibre lies’ he will not give up and highlighted advances in industrialization and his economic model. EPA-EFE/Luis Gandarillas
Lisbeth Valverde, Miss Universe Costa Rica 2023 has a helmet placed on her head during a tour of a geothermal power plant in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, 08 November 2023. Fourteen of the eighty-eight candidates for Miss Universe 2023 visited the geothermal power plant to learn about the production of electrical energy using geothermal resources rationally and sustainably. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura
Miss Universe 2023 candidates take a tour of a geothermal power plant in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, on 08 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura
Graduated recruits of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) celebrate at the end of their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 09 November 2023. A total of 599 recruits were formally inducted into the BSF, an Indian paramilitary force, after completing 44 weeks of training in physical fitness, weapon handling, commando operations and counter-insurgency, a BSF spokesman said. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers load a comrade onto a stretcher after he fainted during a “passing out parade” for newly graduated recruits in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 09 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Thai Buddhist monks line up for morning alms as worshippers of Lord Brahma take part in a ceremony marking the 67th anniversary of the Erawan shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 November 2023. The ceremony is held every year in the early morning of 09 November to worship the Lord Brahma statue to commemorate it being enshrined on 09 November 1956. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Thai and foreigners pray as they gather for a religious ceremony to worship the Lord Brahma statue to mark the 67th establishment anniversary of the Erawan shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 November 2023. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Servicemen of the 68th Separate Jager Infantry Brigade “Oleksa Dovbush” on their frontline position in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 08 November 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/Oleg Petrasyuk
A man cycles as a military infantry vehicle drives through Chasiv Yar, near the frontline in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on 09 November 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
An image of the Holy Death is displayed in the general cemetery during the ‘natitas’ festival in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2023. The festival of the ‘natives’, human skulls, so-called because they have no nose, is celebrated on 08 November in Bolivia with the usual offerings of flower crowns, candles, coca leaves, cigarettes, and the Santa Muerte of Mexico, a guest who began to make room for herself in the festivity. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
A priest separated from the Catholic Church performs a prayer to the human skulls during the ‘natitas’ festival in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2023. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
A man sits next to a blindfolded teddy bear holding a picture of a boy kidnapped by Hamas militants, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 09 November 2023. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), at least 239 people were abducted by Hamas militants. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Dancers perform during the photocall for the BalletBoyz production of “England On Fire” at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on November 8, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)
Peter Buravytskiy of Great Britain competes in the Men’s Trampoline qualifications on day one of the 37th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships at Utilita Arena on November 09, 2023, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)
General view of Clerks of course, Shane Patterson and Peter Patterson (R) during Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 09, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)
Diesel generators for power outages, at a market in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Nigeria’s abrupt decision to end fuel subsidies is both jump-starting a solar future and making electricity more expensive in Africa’s biggest city. Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg via Getty Imagesberg
Aerial view of stranded boats on a dried-out lake in Switzerland. Photo made available 09 November 2023. EPA/ ANTHONY ANEX DM
RamApocalypse Now
Hosted by Marianne Thamm in conversation with Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro). Join the free live webinar for the 28th annual collection from South Africa's legendary cartoonist on Thursday, 9 November at 18h00 SAST.
