Newsdeck

Environmental activism

Shell sues Greenpeace for $2.1 million after boarding oil vessel

Shell sues Greenpeace for $2.1 million after boarding oil vessel
Greenpeace activists hold a banner during a protest at an oil refinery in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, 21 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
By Reuters
09 Nov 2023
0

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L is suing Greenpeace for $2.1 million in damages after the environmental group's activists boarded the company's oil production vessel in transit at sea this year, according to Greenpeace and a document seen by Reuters.

The British oil and gas major filed the claim in London’s High Court. Greenpeace activists boarded the vessel in January near the Canary Islands off the Atlantic coast of northern Africa to protest oil drilling and travelled on it as far as Norway.

In an email to Reuters, Shell confirmed legal proceedings were taking place when asked whether it was suing Greenpeace over the incident but declined to comment on the claim amounts.

Boarding a moving vessel at sea was “unlawful and extremely dangerous,” a Shell spokesperson said.

“The right to protest is fundamental and we respect it absolutely. But it must be done safely and lawfully,” the spokesperson said.

The vessel was destined for the Penguins oil and gas field in the North Sea, which is not yet in production.

Four Greenpeace activists used ropes to hoist themselves onto the vessel from inflatable boats that chased the ship at high speed.

Protests at sea against oil, gas or mining infrastructure have long been part of Greenpeace’s operations.

The damages Shell is seeking include costs related to shipping delays and expenses for extra security, as well as legal costs, according to a document seen by Reuters.

“The claim is one of the biggest legal threats against the Greenpeace network’s ability to campaign in the organisation’s more than 50-year history,” Greenpeace said in a statement.

The group said Shell offered to reduce its damage claim to $1.4 million if Greenpeace’s activists agree not to protest again at any of Shell’s oil and gas infrastructure at sea or in port.

Greenpeace said it would only do so if Shell complied with a 2021 Dutch court order to cut its emissions by 45% by 2030, which Shell has appealed.

A claim for additional damages of around $6.5 million by one of Shell’s contractors, Fluor FLR.N, is unresolved, according to the document seen by Reuters. Fluor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shell and Greenpeace have held negotiations since the case was filed, but talks ended in early November, Greenpeace said, adding it was now waiting for Shell to file further documents in court.

Greenpeace said it will then consider its next steps, including ways to stop the case from proceeding.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Traumatising, devastating and bad’ — transport minister describes N3 robbery to Parliament
Maverick News

‘Traumatising, devastating and bad’ — transport minister describes N3 robbery to Parliament
Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Maverick News

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global action
Maverick News

Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global action
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 28 October - 3 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 28 October – 3 November 2023
Israel Latest: Israel Says Troops Moving to Heart of Gaza City
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Israel Says Troops Moving to Heart of Gaza City
US carries out new strikes against facility used by Iran in Syria
Newsdeck

US carries out new strikes against facility used by Iran in Syria
Ivanka Trump Testifies She Had No Role in Dad’s Net Worth Claims
Newsdeck

Ivanka Trump Testifies She Had No Role in Dad’s Net Worth Claims
Picasso painting sells for $139 million, most valuable art auctioned this year
Newsdeck

Picasso painting sells for $139 million, most valuable art auctioned this year

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.