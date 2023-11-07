Maverick Life

ESA’s Euclid mission release first full-colour images of the cosmos, and more from around the world

A image taken by the Euclid space telescope show’s a color picture of a part of the cosmos with thousands of stars and Galaxys at the European Space Operations Centre (ESA/ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany, 07 November 2023. ESA's Euclid space telescope is designed to study the composition and evolution of the dark universe. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Nov 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

An image taken by the Euclid space telescope shows a color picture of a part of the Milky Way Galaxy with thousands of stars and galaxies at the European Space Operations Centre (ESA/ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany, 07 November 2023. ESA’s Euclid space telescope is designed to study the composition and evolution of the dark universe. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view inside of the main control room with the first images of the Euclid space telescope on TV screens at the European Space Operations Centre (ESA/ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany, 07 November 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel down the Mall by royal carriage for the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain, 07 November 2023. King Charles III delivered his first King’s Speech, announcing a list of proposed new laws drawn up by British Prime Minister Sunak’s Conservative government. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Anti-monarchy protesters demonstrate at the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain, 07 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The puppet ‘Little Amal’ is surrounded by people upon her arrival at the border wall in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, on 06 November 2023. Little Amal, a puppet that represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, arrived in the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the border with the United States, to share a message of hope with the population of migrants and refugees who are in the city, waiting for asylum and protection from the USA. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

A woman dressed in a Soviet-era Red Army uniform directs the pedestrians’ traffic with a Red flag during an exhibition dedicated to the ‘Russia Unity Day’ celebrations and the upcoming 82nd historical parade marking the anniversary of the 1941 ‘Battle of Moscow’ during the World War II, on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 06 November 2023. The National Unity Day (or ‘Day of People’s Unity’) is celebrated this year from 04 to 07 November. In Soviet Union times the military parade on 07 November was the highlight of this main public holiday that marked the ‘Great October Revolution’ (Bolshevik revolution). EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

An artist tries to affix a giant fibre-made face of a hundred-foot-tall icon of the Hindu goddess Kali made by Krishanu Pal near a workshop ahead of the Diwali festival in Kolkata, eastern India, 06 November 2023. Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram’s return to his kingdom, Ayodhya, after completing a 14-year exile. This year, Diwali will be celebrated across the country on 12 November, the same day as Kali Puja, which is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Ceramic sculpture “Death of Eros” by Italian artists Giampaolo Bertozzi and Stefano Casoni as part of the “Bertozzi & Casoni, Tranche De Vie” exhibition at Rocca Sforzesca on November 07, 2023 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the trophy after winning his final match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Paris Masters tennis tournament, in Paris, France, 05 November 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A model displays henna tattoo designs on her hands during a Henna tattoo competition in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 07 November 2023. The tradition of colouring body parts is a ritual carried out by Acehnese Muslim women when they are about to get married, using henna leaves known as Lawsonia inermis. Henna has long been used as a cosmetic for colouring women’s nails and hair. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A family member searches for names of relatives at a monument during the lighting of 1,400 memorial candles in memory of the victims, during a special ceremony at the Western Wall to mark the 30th day of the Hamas attack on 07 October, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s old city, 06 November 2023.  EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the media and others gather for a vigil in lower Manhattan on November 6, 2023, in New York City. The vigil is held to remember and celebrate the lives of journalists killed in recent fighting in Israel, Gaza and Lebanon. Since Hamas launched its attack against Israel on October 7th followed by Israel’s prolonged attack on the militant Palestinian group, at least 37 journalists and media workers are counted among an estimated 11,000 killed. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Israeli army flares illuminate the sky over west Gaza in the northern Gaza Strip, on 06 November 2023.  EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A farmer walks along rice terraces in Banaue, Ifugao province, the Philippines, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive is to increase production across all farm sectors particularly rice, newly appointed Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said. Photographer: Lisa Marie David/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

