World

UKRAINE UPDATE: 7 NOVEMBER 2023

Russia strikes infrastructure near Odesa; Germany ready to assume Nato leadership role

Russia strikes infrastructure near Odesa; Germany ready to assume Nato leadership role
A shell crater near an art museum after overnight shelling in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on 6 November 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Igor Tkachenko)
By Bloomberg
06 Nov 2023
0

Russia launched Shahed drones at infrastructure near the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa overnight, damaging storage facilities, loading equipment and grain trucks, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. Eight people were injured. Residential buildings and a museum also suffered damage, he said.

Germany was ready to take on the leadership role in Nato that allies have been urging for decades and Europe’s biggest economy and most populous nation was committed to protecting the military alliance’s eastern flank against Russian aggression, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“Nato has gained even more relevance and importance with Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine,” Pistorius said on Monday at a conference on Nato policy in Berlin. “Because we can’t expect Russia to abandon its imperial fantasies in the coming years and decades, we are contributing significantly in the alliance to a credible and effective deterrence.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a draft law to parliament extending martial law and mobilisation by 90 days, legislator Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

Latest developments

Oil advances after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirm supply cuts

Oil gained after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed they would stick with oil supply curbs of more than one million barrels a day until the end of the year.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose to nearly $86 a barrel. The announcement by the Opec+ heavyweights on Sunday comes after a fading Israel-Hamas war premium and concerns over weaker global demand pushed oil prices down by more than 6% last week.

Crude surged at the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, but those gains have now been almost entirely unwound as the fighting has not disrupted supplies from the Middle East, the source of about a third of the world’s oil.

While it’s still possible the conflict could spread across the region, the impact on prices has given way to fresh concerns about a slowing global economy. A surprise contraction in Chinese manufacturing last month has raised questions about the recovery in the world’s biggest oil importer, while US stockpiles are growing.

“We believe these voluntary supply cuts are likely to be extended into the first quarter of 2024 — given seasonally weaker oil demand at the start of every year, ongoing economic growth concerns, and the aim of producers and Opec+ to support the oil market’s stability and balance,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.

Saudi Aramco, meanwhile, kept its December official selling prices unchanged to Asian customers for two of five oil grades. However, the kingdom slashed its prices for Europe, a further sign of the concern over consumption in the region.

Slovakia won’t block private arms exports to Ukraine, says Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico softened a key election promise to halt military aid to Ukraine, saying his government would not block supplies of weapons and ammunition from private manufacturers.

Fico, who pledged before the September vote that “not a single round” would come from Slovakia to its eastern neighbour, said on Monday that the campaign pledge related only to supplies from the Slovak army stockpile.

Read more: Pro-Russia Fico returns to Slovak premiership in challenge to EU

“If a company wants to produce and sell weapons abroad, we have nothing against it,” he told reporters after visiting the Defence Ministry headquarters in the capital, Bratislava.

With an annual output of around 180,000 artillery shells, the Nato member state of 5.4 million people became a key ammunition supplier to Ukraine, which also obtained Slovak-made howitzers. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Fractious ANC Gauteng on a go-slow to cut ties with EFF after poll support rises for Red Berets
Maverick News

Fractious ANC Gauteng on a go-slow to cut ties with EFF after poll support rises for Red Berets
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.