South Africa

MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET POLICY STATEMENT

Tax hikes, social grants, SOE bailouts – all the articles you missed on the mini-budget this week

Tax hikes, social grants, SOE bailouts – all the articles you missed on the mini-budget this week
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana tables the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 1 November 2023. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)
By Daily Maverick
04 Nov 2023
0

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s MTBPS highlighted tax hikes tempered by an extension to the Social Relief of Distress grant.

Read more about the mini-budget

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s links with Hamas and Iran pose new threat to Agoa as Republican senator weighs in
Maverick News

South Africa’s links with Hamas and Iran pose new threat to Agoa as Republican senator weighs in
Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier
Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
Maverick News

Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
Our Burning Planet

The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
Standing On the Shoulders of Springboks
Madam & Eve

Standing On the Shoulders of Springboks

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
Maverick News

Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Maverick News

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
South Africa’s links with Hamas and Iran pose new threat to Agoa as Republican senator weighs in
Maverick News

South Africa’s links with Hamas and Iran pose new threat to Agoa as Republican senator weighs in
Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
Maverick News

Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
Our Burning Planet

The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.