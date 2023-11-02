South Africa

PHOTO ESSAY

Siya Kolisi and the Springboks kick off their winning tour in Pretoria

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lifts the trophy as the team arrives at the Union Buildings on 2 November 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
By Anso Thom
02 Nov 2023
The Springboks started showing off the highly coveted Webb Ellis trophy at the Union Buildings on Thursday morning. The team will for the next four days visit various cities to celebrate with the people that cheered and willed them all the way to victory.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet pose with Springbok players during a welcome ceremony at the Union Buildings on 2 November 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The ceremony was the start of the Rugby World Cup champions’ national trophy tour after the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup against New Zealand at the finals in Paris. (Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Bok captain Siya Kolisi outside the Union Buildings. (Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Springbok player, Eben Etzebeth greet one another. (Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Bok captain Siya Kolisi, President Cyril Ramaphosa and coach Jacques Nienaber at Union Buildings on 2 November 2023. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Siya Kolisi and teammates are welcomed by fans at the Union Buildings. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Fans went the extra mile to show their support for the Bokke at the Union Buildings. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The South African rugby team at the Union Buildings. (Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

