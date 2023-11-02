Maverick Citizen

EDUCATION

High court overturns Blade Nzimande’s appointment of administrator for Unisa

High court overturns Blade Nzimande’s appointment of administrator for Unisa
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)
By Msindisi Fengu
02 Nov 2023
0

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says he will study the order and decide on another legal route after being ordered to retract his Government Gazette placing Unisa under administration.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria has overturned the decision by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to appoint an administrator for the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Unisa took Nzimande to court to challenge his decision to appoint Prof Ihron Rensburg to take the reins for 24 months.

Acting Judge Andre le Grange said in his judgment on Wednesday that Nzimande must immediately retract the Government Gazette issued on 27 October, announcing that he had put Unisa under administration.

Le Grange said Nzimande’s decision was unlawful and in breach of a court order granted by Judge Leicester Adams in favour of Unisa on 24 August 2023. 

That order prohibited Nzimande from acting on recommendations from Unisa’s independent assessor, Prof Themba Mosia, until the cases relating to his report had been finalised. Mosia had recommended that Nzimande appoint an administrator and relieve the administration of its duties.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Unisa bosses block Minister Nzimande from announcing administrator decision for embattled university

Nzimande’s office issued a statement on Thursday, indicating that he had noted Le Grange’s judgment and that he would study the ruling and decide on the next legal route to take.

In the meantime, Unisa said it welcomed the ruling.

“The university believes that this court decision is sound and correct, given that the matter pertaining to the review of the Independent Assessor Report, which largely formed the basis of the Minister’s decision, is still before the court and yet to be concluded,” Unisa stated.

Unisa said the management of the university appealed to staff and students not to let the latest developments in court defocus them from ensuring that the academic project forged ahead.

“Management also re-emphasises the point that it is not fighting the Minister, but merely exercising its responsibility towards the institution, its stakeholders and the public at large, by preventing an unnecessary disruption of the execution of its missional mandate.”

Le Grange said in the judgment that the Unisa Council argued that the gazette was contemptuous and in breach of Judge Adams’ order.

Another ruling against Nzimande’s notice to act by appointing an administrator was handed down by Judge Harshila Kooverjie on 4 October 2023. Kooverjie found that Nzimande was in breach of a paragraph in Adams’ judgment. That paragraph indicates that “the first respondent [Nzimande] undertakes not to take any decision pursuant to the report”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Aggrieved Unisa staff and students question judicial decisions and controversial honorary doctorates

Judge Le Grange said Nzimande had claimed that the paragraph was a mere “undertaking” and not an “operative order” which he had disregarded.

“Considering this defence (forget for a moment whether the ‘undertaking’ is an order or not) this Court could not but wonder if we have reached a state in our democracy where a Minister’s (a public litigant, who has a much higher duty to respect the law and uphold the constitutional principles) word and undertaking means nothing,” Le Grange’s judgment read. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
Maverick News

Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
Maverick News

Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Maverick News

The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger

TOP READS IN SECTION

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
Maverick News

Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Maverick News

The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Maverick News

Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.