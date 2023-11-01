Business Maverick

MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET POLICY STATEMENT

Scenarios point to a gloomy economic outlook for SA

Scenarios point to a gloomy economic outlook for SA
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had very little positive news to deliver during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Cape Town on 1 November 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas)
By Ed Stoddard
01 Nov 2023
0

One take-away from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s mini-budget is that even the most optimistic scenario for economic growth modelled by the National Treasury is pretty grim.

South Africa’s economy is simply not going to grow at the pace that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has long hoped for.

In the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) outlined on Wednesday, 1 November, which provides a broad outlook on the fiscal front for the next three years, all the scenarios for growth are grim. 

“Economic growth is projected to moderate from 1.9% in 2022 to 0.8%  in 2023. GDP growth is forecast to average 1.4% over the period 2024–2026,” says the MTBPS, also known as the “mini-budget”.

“The global outlook has weakened and risks remain elevated. The weaker outlook for China, lower commodity prices and the risk that US interest rates will remain higher for longer have made the global environment less supportive of South Africa’s growth path.” 

Last year the MTBPS estimated real gross domestic product (GDP) growth averaging 1.6% per year from 2023 to 2025, and that was revised down to 1.4% in the February Budget. That is far short of the rates that most economists believe are needed to trigger meaningful job creation and address South Africa’s terrible trifecta of poverty, inequality and unemployment. 

“These growth rates are not sufficient to achieve our desired levels of development,” Godongwana pointedly noted in his mini-budget speech on Tuesday. 

The National Treasury has also modelled two scenarios – A and B – that diverge from the baseline forecast. 

“Scenario A assumes economic growth in China slows significantly, causing the terms of trade to deteriorate due to lower export commodity prices and elevated oil prices. Imported inflation pressure triggers further monetary policy tightening, which lowers consumer purchasing power and raises borrowing costs,” the MTBPS says. 

“The risk premium rises, further weakening the rand exchange rate. GDP growth stalls in 2024 before rising gradually thereafter. Meanwhile, inflation remains elevated in 2024 and 2025, converging to the baseline by the end of 2026.” 

This scenario is seen shaving 0.3 percentage points off growth in 2024 and 0.7 percentage points off by 2026. That would mean that South Africa’s economy would barely grow over the next three years and would not keep pace with population growth, so the country as a whole would become poorer. 

It’s also worrying for inflation. The baseline projection is for headline consumer inflation to slow to an average of 4.9% in 2024 from 6.0% in 2023. Scenario A by contrast sees inflation remaining elevated, perpetuating the cost-of-living crisis and further straining household budgets.

That brings us to Scenario B. It sees better growth and inflation slowing faster to the midpoint of the central bank’s 3% to 6% target range. 

“Scenario B assumes a further easing of global supply chain disruptions, which reduces inflationary pressure and triggers a reduction in interest rates, lowering borrowing costs. Risk aversion declines, with a lower risk premium and stronger rand exchange rate,” the MTBPS says. 

“The purchasing power of consumers rises, while the cost of investment is reduced for firms. Consumer prices ease towards the midpoint of the inflation target range much quicker than the baseline, while growth exceeds the baseline over the next three years.” 

That is certainly a better scenario and one that would bring a glimmer of economic hope. 

But South Africa’s economy would still not be shooting the lights out. It sees a mere 0.1 percentage point added to growth in 2024, 0.4 percentage points in 2025 and 0.6 percentage points in 2026. 

That is still not enough to reach “desired levels of development”. And if it’s the best the South African economy can hope for, then the outlook on a range of fronts such as debt-to-GDP levels, employment creation and poverty reduction will remain sour. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment process
South Africa

Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment process
Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Maverick News

Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Maverick News

Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Coronation Fund Managers counts cost of Sars tax battle
South Africa

Coronation Fund Managers counts cost of Sars tax battle
Siya Kolisi has a dream to change South Africa — are you up to the challenge?
Maverick News

Siya Kolisi has a dream to change South Africa — are you up to the challenge?
After the Bell: The Sanral dispute - a decoder (Volume 2)
South Africa

After the Bell: The Sanral dispute – a decoder (Volume 2)
Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
South Africa

Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.