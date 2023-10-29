Maverick Life

We won! Springboks’ joy as they beat All-Blacks in Rugby World Cup final

Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates with his daughter after winning the Webb Ellis cup after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Oct 2023
2

It was a grinding fight against the New-Zealand team and in the end, the Springboks won a fourth title, bringing the Webb Ellis Cup back home.

South Africa face the Haka during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Players of New Zealand perform the Haka before kick-off ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi of South Africa faces the haka during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Franco Mostert of South Africa attempts to claim the line out against Brodie Retallick of New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa takes on Codie Taylor and Sam Cane of New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Damian Willemse of South Africa is tackled by Ardie Savea of New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Ethan de Groot of New Zealand is challenged during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Fans of South Africa pose for a photo whilst holding a sign which reads ‘Bel die Kolisi’, which translates to ‘Call the Kolisi’, prior to the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fans of South Africa enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrate the victory at full time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates the victory by hugging Prince Albert II of Monaco at full time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic attends the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates the victory at full time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Mark Telea #11 of New Zealand is tackled by Cheslin Kolbe #11 of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa in action during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Bongi Mbonambi of South Africa down with an injury and forced to go off during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

epaselect epa10946097 Fans watch the action in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final between New Zealand and South Africa in Saint-Denis, France, 28 October 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Fans gather at the Paris Rugby Village on Place de la Concorde (Concord Square) for the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. The country’s interior minister ordered reinforced security at World Cup venues this month after France raised its national threat level to its highest level (“Attack Emergency Level”) following a fatal stabbing in Arras on October 13th. The tournament started on September 8 with the opening match held at Stade de France, before rotating among venues across the country. (Photo by Ameer Alhalbi/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Beauden Barrett of New Zealand scores his team’s first try whilst under pressure from Faf de Klerk of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Beauden Barrett of New Zealand scores his team’s first try during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Referee Wayne Barnes upgrades Sam Cane of New Zealand’s yellow card to a red card during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Aaron Smith of New Zealand scores a try which is later disallowed during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Ardie Savea of New Zealand and teammates talk to Referee Wayne Barnes during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Aaron Smith of New Zealand scores a try which is later disallowed during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Will Jordan of New Zealand is tackled by Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa (obscured) and loses the ball during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa gets past Scott Barrett of New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Rieko Ioane of New Zealand is tackled by Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Mark Telea of New Zealand is tackled by Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

epa10946147 South Africa’s players celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup 2023 final between New Zealand and South Africa in Saint-Denis, France, 28 October 2023. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Handre Pollard of South Africa applauds the fans after defeating New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Damian Willemse of South Africa celebrates the victory with the supporters following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates after winning the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Ian Foster, the head coach of New Zealand All Blacks looks dejected after their defeat during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Jesse Kriel of South Africa celebrates victory at the final whistle during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Jesse Kriel (R) of South Africa celebrates victory with teammates Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert at the final whistle during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates at full-time after their team’s victory in the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and Emmanuel Macron, President of France walk out to the medal presentation after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi of South Africa takes to the stage to collect The Webb Ellis Cup as Emmanuel Macron, President of France, looks on whilst holding an umbrella following the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi of South Africa and Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, embrace as Emmanuel Macron, President of France, looks on whilst holding an umbrella following the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Ardie Savea of New Zealand gestures as he walks past the Webb Ellis cup after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa celebrates at full-time after their team’s victory in the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A fan of South Africa celebrates after the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sam Cane of New Zealand walks past The Webb Ellis Cup after defeat during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The Webb Ellis Cup following South Africa’s victory in the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates with the Webb Ellis Cup following the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi of South Africa kisses The Webb Ellis Cup following the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Damian Willemse of South Africa celebrates with the Webb Ellis Cup following the team’s victory in the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Captain Siya Kolosi #6 of South Africa celebrates the victory of the Rugby World Cup with teammates after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Team South Africa celebrate the victory following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi of South Africa lifts The Webb Ellis Cup with Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa following the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates with his daughter following their teams victory in the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images) DM

