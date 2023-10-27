Sun International’s Lefika Villas are SA’s most luxurious timeshare 

South Africa’s most luxurious timeshare is not quite complete but, in some cases, it’s sold out. And if you thought you might like to stay there for Christmas or New Year, fuhgeduhboutit.

Lefika Villas at Sun International’s flagship resort, Sun City, will open by 1 November – just in time for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The R295-million project is Sun Vacation Club’s first 5-star-plus timeshare. The villas are part of the first phase of the Sun Vacation Club development, which includes clubhouse, new restaurants and other amenities.

Lefika guests have access to the same standards of service and amenities as the Palace of the Lost City, including membership of Sun International’s Most Valued Guest (MVG) loyalty programme with special offers and entry into Sun City and Valley of Waves.

The villas consist of 48 three-bedroom and 10 free-standing, four-bedroom villas which are all en suite. The three-bed villas sleep up to eight people and the four-bed villas sleep 10.

Lefika, meaning “stone” in Setswana, is inspired by the nearby stone-walled Itlholanoga heritage site which is located on a hill north of the resort overlooking the entire valley.

Boogertman + Partners architectural team manager Lila Gouws said important natural features on site, such as rocky outcrops and trees, determined the placement of each villa and ensured that they had unobstructed views and privacy.

“Our contemporary South African interpretation adopted a very bespoke approach to the site and there are many elements which have been specifically custom designed for the project.”

Gouws, who hiked on the property with landscape architect Mariska Els for two days to get a “feel” for the property, said the expansive mountain views from the villas “evoke a feeling of being in nature, built in the trees on a mountainous site, overlooking the valley below, with design inspiration generated from the local flora and fauna”.

The natural environment also served to influence the colour scheme and material palette of the natural stone walls, interior art, wallpaper, soft furnishings and hand-blown glass pendant lights, as well as cutlery and crockery.

Green design principles are implemented in the buildings to optimise interior comfort and energy efficiency, with thick stone walls, thermal insulation in the floors and roof slabs and large overhangs.

“We used very site-specific natural materials in the design and procurement process – natural stone from the site for the walls, concrete tables, dark wood to emulate the bark of the trees, blown glass, timber beads, felt and jute in the interiors. The result is a space which is peaceful and immersed in nature, where you can relax with family and friends.”

The unique pendant lights hanging in the staircases and bathrooms, made from hand-blown glass by Glass Forming Academy, and the bead chandeliers in the dining rooms and bedrooms by MASH-T, are just two of the many features which cannot be bought off the shelf, and which celebrate South Africa’s local artistry.

Two of the three-bedroom villas are suitable for the mobility impaired, with grab handles, height-adapted and emergency buttons to call for assistance.

The villas feature work by South African artists and craftsmen, including Karla Nixon, Sanmarie Harms, Mandisi Mncela, Sue Martin, Balekane Legoabe, Lara Kruger, Lesego Moncho and Sera Holland.

All villas have closed combustion fireplaces, outdoor entertainment decks with a braai and entertainment area, a private plunge pool and a fire pit.

Lwazi Mswelanto, Sun City Resort’s sustainability manager, said as part of their water conservation efforts, wastewater from Lefika ablution and bathroom facilities will be treated using the resort’s wastewater treatment plant, and will be recycled into grey water and used for irrigation around Lefika Villas.

“In this way, we will achieve a significant saving on freshwater that would otherwise have to be used for irrigation. Currently, the resort treats about two million litres of water which is reused for irrigating gardens and the two golf courses.”

“Furthermore, the grid-tied solar installation feed includes Lefika, as solar energy can be directed across the resort as needed.

“Waste at Lefika will be collected and sorted at our resort waste recovery yard. All recyclable waste will be recycled and food waste be processed into compost using the Biobin technology.”

Sun City is aiming to take the entire resort off the national grid soon. It is currently working on a large-scale project that will not only make them independent of Eskom, but be able to feed up to 30% back into the grid.

Its newly installed solar plant has already saved the group over R1-million over the past two months.

The R16-million 1.4MW installed capacity system was placed on the roof of Sun City’s conference and entertainment centre midyear and now provides about 15% of the resort’s electricity needs.

Janita Donaldson, group general manager for the Sun Vacation Club, said they realised that the demand for high-end luxury accommodation was there, but the market reaction to the development exceeded their expectations and outstripped sales predictions.

“By September this year, 11 months after our sod-turning, our entire four-bedroom stock had been sold and the pace of sales for the three-bedroom villas is also tracking way above expectation.

“Reservations opened on 5 October 2023 and that same day, we received reservations from 22% of our members. More than 50% of the four-bedroom villas were also booked for the next 12 months.”

Forty percent of Lefika Villa sales were snapped up by existing Sun Vacation Club members, with the remainder bought by new members.

What does it cost to stay at Lefika?

It depends on the time of week and time of year, with costs based on availability and demand.

The sales contract is valid for 10 years, so buyers select the time period that they want and they own and can use that slot once a year for 10 years. Unlike other timeshare options, Sun Vacation Club does not tie buyers into lifetime contracts.

Annual levies need to be taken into account (to cover upkeep and maintenance costs) and can range between R8,400 and R18,480.

Each villa is fully equipped with everything you would need for your stay.

The three-bedroom villas sleep eight and include:

3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms

2 sleeper couches

Air-conditioning

Open-plan lounge and dining room

Modern kitchen

Guest toilet

Outdoor entertainment area with braai

Indoor fireplace in the lounge

Covered parking

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Each four-bedroom villa sleeps 10 and includes:

4 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms

2 sleeper couches

Air-conditioning

Open-plan lounge and dining room

Modern kitchen

Laundry

Study

Guest toilet

Private splash pool

Outdoor entertainment area with braai

Outdoor fire pit

Indoor fireplace in the lounge

Covered parking

Complimentary Wi-Fi

The three-bedroom villas have sold out for the Christmas week and the New Year week for the next 10 years. Those that are still available (on a 10-year contract) cost R62,000 for a midweek stay, check-in Monday and check-out Friday.

The most expensive is the four-bedroom villa, at a cost of R505,000 for a Nedbank Golf Challenge week for seven nights (one-off cost for 10 years). Check-in is on Monday and check-out the following Monday. DM