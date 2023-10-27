Maverick Life

Balloon Museum opens in New York, and more from around the world

Guests interact with installations during the Balloon Museum NYC Pre-Opening Event at Pier 36 on October 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Balloon Museum)
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A view of the atmosphere during the Balloon Museum NYC Pre-Opening Event at Pier 36 on October 26, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Balloon Museum)

Children at the Mayfair Convent primary school smile while under cloth pulled over them after the Dutch Clowning group Africlown show in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 October 2023. Once a year, the Dutch clowning organization Africlowns travels to South Africa to perform clown shows for the handicapped, poor and township schools to put a temporary smile on the faces of those watching their shows. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

‘Little Amal,’ a doll representing a Syrian refugee girl traveling the world in search of a new home, walks with the assistance of puppeteers in Ciudad Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico, 26 October 2023 (issued 27 October 2023). The United Nations, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other agencies, supported the journey of ‘Little Amal’ in Mexico to raise awareness of the plight of refugee children. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

A girl stands beside teddy bears carrying the names and pictures of Israeli minors held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, displayed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 27 October 2023. According to the Israeli army, 222 people, including foreigners, remain in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. More than 7,000 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Mock coffins are on display during the memorial service ‘Children pay the price’ in support of the children in Gaza at City Hall Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 October 2023. Some 300-500 children’s coffins were placed on City Hall Square to symbolize the number of dead Palestinian children in the conflict between Hamas and Israel.  EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT

Parents for Palestine protest with their children to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to children dying in the war at The Foreign Office on October 27, 2023 in London, England. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that left 1,400 dead and 200 kidnapped, Israel launched a sustained bombardment of the Gaza Strip and threatened a ground invasion to vanquish the militant group that governs the Palestinian territory. But the fate of the hostages, Israelis and foreign nationals who are being held by Hamas in Gaza, as well as international pressure over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, have complicated Israel’s military response to the attacks. A timeline for a proposed ground invasion remains unclear. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

A statue of a Soviet soldier against the background of a house of culture destroyed by rocket fire on the outskirts of the city on October 26, 2023 in Avdiivka, Ukraine. Fighting has intensified in recent days after Russia launched a major offensive here earlier this month. (Kostya Liberov / Libkos via Getty Images)

Pope Francis presides over the Prayer for the Peace in Saint Peter Basilica, Vatican, 27 October 2023. Pope Francis called for a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the world. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

US Republican Representative of New York George Santos gestures as exits Federal Court in Central Islip, New York, USA, 27 October 2023. Santos is being arraigned in a superseding indictment, including conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud among other crimes. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Law Enforcement officials continue their investigation at the Schemengees Bar where one of two mass shootings took place on October 27, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect, Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in two separate locations on Wednesday night. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on October 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine. Police are searching for U.S. Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, who is wanted in the shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar last night in nearby Lewiston. At least 13 others were wounded in the rampage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Shin Na-ra, the older sister of late Shin Han-chul, stands next to the memorial altar for the victims of the Itaewon Halloween stampede outside Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, 25 October 2023 (issued 27 October 2023). South Korea marks the first anniversary of a deadly stampede that occurred during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon district of Seoul on 29 October 2022 in which 159 people died and 196 others were injured. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Indian commuters wait for the local train at Borivali railway station in Mumbai, India, 27 October 2023. The Western Railways cancelled over 2300 suburban train services (approx. 250 trains every day) from 27 October until 05 November to complete the construction of the sixth line between the Goregaon to Bandra terminus route. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Law performs in the top 16 Bboy battles during the 2023 WDSF Oceania Breaking Championships at Sydney Town Hall on October 27, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

An aerial photo made with a drone shows Autumn leaf-coloured trees in Wujskie village, south-eastern Poland, 26 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz

Skiers use a transportation tunnel at Rettenbach Glacier prior to the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Soelden, Austria, on 26 October 2023. The FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season opens with Giant Slalom races on 28 and 29 October 2023 in Soelden. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

Activists from the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the Aashray Foundation wear monkey masks as they protest against the cruelty on Rhesus macaques, in New Delhi, India, 27 October 2023. The activists demand that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi restore the protection of Rhesus Macaques under the Wild Life (Protection) Act which would prevent Rhesus macaques from being killed or captured for experimentation, meat or pet industries and other forms of abuse. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA DM 

