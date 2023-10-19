Newsdeck

Newsdeck

OpenAI Says New Tool Will Detect Images Made by Dall-E

OpenAI Says New Tool Will Detect Images Made by Dall-E
The OpenAI logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, according to people familiar with its plans. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
19 Oct 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is building a tool to detect images created by its artificial intelligence service Dall-E 3 with a high degree of accuracy.

Mira Murati, chief technology officer of the maker of popular chatbot ChatGPT and image generator DALL-E, said on Tuesday that OpenAI’s tool is “99% reliable.” It’s being tested internally ahead of a planned public release, she said, without specifying a timeline.

Murati spoke alongside OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, as both executives attended the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California.

There are already a handful of tools that claim to detect images or other content that has been made with AI, but they can be inaccurate. For instance, OpenAI in January released a similar tool intended to determine whether text was AI-generated, but it was shelved in July because it was unreliable. The company said it was working on improving that software and was committed to developing ways to also identify if audio or images were made with AI, too.

The need for such detection tools is only growing in importance as AI tools can be used to manipulate or fabricate news reports of global events. Adobe Inc.’s Firefly image generator addresses another aspect of the challenge, by promising to not create content that infringes on intellectual property rights of creators.

On Tuesday, the OpenAI executives also gave a hint about the AI model that will follow GPT-4. Though OpenAI hasn’t said publicly what a follow-up model to GPT-4 might be called, the startup filed an application for a “GPT-5” trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office in July.

Chatbots such as ChatGPT — which uses GPT-4 and a preceding model, GPT-3.5 — are prone to making things up, also known as hallucinating; when asked whether a GPT-5 model would no longer spout falsehoods, Murati said, “Maybe.”

“Let’s see. We’ve made a ton of progress on the hallucination issue with GPT-4, but we’re not where we need to be,” she said.

Altman also addressed the possibility that OpenAI could design and manufacture its own computer chips for training and operating its AI models, rather than using those provided by companies such as Nvidia Corp., which is currently seen as the market leader.

“The default path would certainly be not to,” he said, “But I would never rule it out.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Naledi Pandor denies supporting Hamas attack on Israel
Maverick News

Naledi Pandor denies supporting Hamas attack on Israel
Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Op-eds

Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Something different coming our way — twin reality checks of Austerity and Privatisation
Maverick News

Something different coming our way — twin reality checks of Austerity and Privatisation
Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hundreds said killed in Gaza hospital blast, protests erupt
Newsdeck

Hundreds said killed in Gaza hospital blast, protests erupt
I have a picture for you! 8 - 13 October 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 8 – 13 October 2023
Uganda vows to track down killers of honeymooning couple and safari guide
Newsdeck

Uganda vows to track down killers of honeymooning couple and safari guide
Britain's food banks brace for worst winter yet
Newsdeck

Britain's food banks brace for worst winter yet
Eight French airports hit by security alerts
Newsdeck

Eight French airports hit by security alerts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options