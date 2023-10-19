Nolusindiso Booi (vice-captain) of Springbok Women during their international friendly against Samoa at Hermanus High School on 7 October 2023 in Hermanus, South Africa. (Photo: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Bok Women head coach Louis Koen has rung the changes to his troops for their second WXV 2 clash against Italy at Athlone Stadium on Friday.

There are four changes from the Springbok Women squad that lost 31-17 to Scotland last weekend.

Nolusindiso Booi will make a record 39th Test appearance at lock, Byrhandrè Dolf will start at wing, Micke Gunter at hooker, and Catha Jacobs at flanker

Additionally, Koen has also made four changes to the reserves bench.

Luchell Hanekom, Asithandile Ntoyanto, Unam Tose and Unathi Mali will get their first opportunity to experience WXV against the eighth-ranked team in the world.

Koen left his backline unchanged bar the right-wing position, where Macaela Samboya who left the field against Scotland due to HIA protocols, is replaced by Dolf, who has been cleared to play after taking a knock against Samoa recently, coming into the back three.

Up front, Koen made more significant changes, with Booi moving from the bench to swap places with Vainah Ubisi, along with Jacobs, who will start this time with Sinazo Mcatshulwa coming off the bench.

Gunter will start at hooker in place of Lindelwa Gwala, who drops out of the squad altogether, while Hanekom and Ntoyanto will replace Roseline Botes and Amber Schonert respectively.

Gunter was named as a replacement loose forward last Friday and with her moving into the starting pack, Nompumelelo Mathe will be handed the responsibility to bring pace and energy off the bench in what will be her 17th Test appearance.

6/2 split

Koen has again opted for a split of six forwards and two backs amongst the replacements, two new backs will be involved. Tose will come off the bench in place of Rumandi Potgieter, while Mali takes over from Mary Zulu.

“Changes were always part of the plan, whether forced on us in the case of Maceala, or rotational like with the others,” the head coach said.

“We made it clear to the players that everyone will have to run in this competition, not only to keep players fresh and eager but also to make sure we build some depth in our test match experiences.

“Yes, we made some mistakes and there were lost opportunities against Scotland, but no one is punished for that, this is rather a case of us continuing with our communicated approach of expanding our base and making sure everyone is exposed to WXV rugby.

“One of the main benefits of this competition is the fact that we are tested at a higher level of much-needed competition, and it is only fair that everyone in the squad gets that opportunity to show why they should remain part of this team.”

Koen said the challenge against Italy will be very similar as they encountered against Scotland: “They do play with a good tempo but have a strong physical element to their game as well.

“It will be a challenge, but if we only play against our opponents on the day and not against ourselves as well, we will be competitive in this match. I am happy that we are getting closer and closer to our true potential and that makes it very exciting to be around this team.”

Booi and Tayla Kinsey (scrumhalf) are the only players who faced Italy before, with both involved in the only previous clash between the sides, played abroad at Prato in 2018, with the home side winning 35-10.

Booi will extend her record of Test caps to 39, with Kinsey the most capped scrumhalf to don the Springbok Women jersey.

The dynamic No 9 has praised the XWV for giving the Springbok Women more exposure to international rugby. Kinsey has represented South for a decade but will only rack up her 30th cap on Friday.

“This is huge for us — the opportunity to be tested by and compete with the top sides brings massive encouragement to our squad,” Kinsey said.

“We’re not only becoming better players, learning to cope with more big pressure moments and finding our identity when under stress, we are also out there, on home soil, showing all South Africans how much this jersey means to us.

“We are playing for them too, just like the Springboks do and we want them to know that. WXV gives us that platform.” DM

Kickoff for the clash between the Springbok Women and Italy is at 4:30pm CAT.

Springbok Women team:

15. Chuma Qawe 14. Byrhandrè Dolf 13. Veroeshka Grain 12. Piwokuhle Nyanda 11. Shaunique Hess 10. Libbie Janse van Rensburg 9. Tayla Kinsey 8. Aseza Hele 7. Catha Jacobs 6. Lusanda Dumke 5. Danelle Lochner 4. Nolusindiso Booi 3. Babalwa Latsha (captain) 2. Micke Gunter 1. Sanelisiwe Charlie

Replacements:

16. Luchell Hanekom 17. Asithandile Ntoyanto 18. Yonela Ngxingolo 19. Vainah Ubisi 20. Sinazo Mcatshulwa 21. Nompumelelo Mathe 22. Unam Tose 23. Unathi Mali