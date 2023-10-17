DM168

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

How to navigate the upside of investment returns and the downside of tax implications

How to navigate the upside of investment returns and the downside of tax implications
(Image: iStock)
By Kenny Meiring
17 Oct 2023
0

Banks and retail bonds are currently offering excellent returns. The downside here is that the interest income will be taxed at your marginal rate once you have exhausted the interest exemption.

Question: I have R4-million to invest to provide an additional income to meet my monthly obligations. I am working and paying 36% in income tax. Where can I invest this money and draw an income, and not have too much of it going to SARS?

Answer: It is important that you always look at the after-tax returns that you will be getting on an investment. You often see very attractive returns advertised, but once the tax has been deducted, you could find that you may have done better if you’d invested elsewhere.

I will run through some options you can consider, along with their tax implications. 

Investments that pay interest, like bank deposits and retail bonds

Banks and retail bonds are currently offering excellent returns. The downside here is that the interest income will be taxed at your marginal rate once you have exhausted the interest exemption. The interest exemption is R23,800 if you are under 65. If you are over 65, the first R34,500 will not be taxed. 

These types of investments are attractive if your tax rate is low. However, in your situation, where you are paying 36% in tax, you may do better elsewhere.

Investments like unit trusts and ETFs

These are a lot more tax-efficient, as their growth is rolled up and you will only pay tax when you make a withdrawal.

The advantage here is that the tax you pay is capital gains tax (in effect 40% of your marginal rate). The first R40,000 capital gain you make a year will not attract capital gains tax.

This is certainly worth considering for those in a high income tax bracket. In your situation, where your marginal rate is 36%, your capital gains tax rate would be 14.4%.

Insider tip

If you are going to use a structure like this, it makes sense to have some of your money in a fund that is relatively stable so you are not that badly affected by any short-term movements in the stock market.

If you have a high marginal tax rate, you should use a portfolio that pays out dividends rather than interest, as the tax rate on dividends is lower than that on interest.

Voluntary annuity

Many life insurance companies will provide you with a guaranteed income for a period of five or 10 years. At the end of that period, you get your investment capital back.

What you must remember is that, although the rand value of your capital will be the same, its buying power would have been affected  by inflation over the five or 10 years during which the investment has run.

What is nice about this investment is that you’ve got certainty in terms of the income you get each month.

You need to get a quote so you can understand the tax implications, as the term of the annuity will affect the tax that you’re going to be paying.

As you can see, there are several options to consider. Once you have tested these, you should be able to draw up a shortlist of potential investments to work for you. DM

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected].

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168 front page 14 October

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
South Africa

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Maverick News

Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Price hikes on basics add strain to poor and hungry South Africans as grant payment glitches persist
Maverick Citizen

Price hikes on basics add strain to poor and hungry South Africans as grant payment glitches persist
Free State NPA walks budget tightrope coupled with critical staff shortfall
Maverick News

Free State NPA walks budget tightrope coupled with critical staff shortfall

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Maverick News

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
As France emerge as favourites to beat Boks at their own game, change is in the air
Maverick News

As France emerge as favourites to beat Boks at their own game, change is in the air
The Proteas and Hilton Moreeng are a match made in heaven
Maverick News

The Proteas and Hilton Moreeng are a match made in heaven
Simone Biles’s brilliant comeback thrills SA gymnastics star Caitlin Rooskrantz
Maverick News

Simone Biles’s brilliant comeback thrills SA gymnastics star Caitlin Rooskrantz
GLO with the flow – this is the Cape Town farm where children can ‘just be kids’
Maverick News

GLO with the flow – this is the Cape Town farm where children can ‘just be kids’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options