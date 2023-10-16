The regulation of unhealthy food and beverage marketing to children in Africa will be in the spotlight to mark World Food Day. (Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives / Wikipedia)

‘Water is a driving force for people, economies and nature and the foundation of our food. Indeed, agriculture accounts for 72% of global freshwater withdrawals, but like all natural resources, fresh water is not infinite,” says the United Nations.

“Rapid population growth, urbanisation, economic development and climate change are putting the planet’s water resources under increasing stress. At the same time, freshwater resources per person have declined 20% in the past decades and water availability and quality are deteriorating fast due to decades of poor use and management, over-extraction of groundwater, pollution and climate change. We risk stretching this precious resource to a point of no return.

“Today, 2.4 billion people live in water-stressed countries. Many are smallholder farmers who already struggle to meet their daily needs, particularly women, Indigenous Peoples, migrants, and refugees. Competition for this priceless resource is increasing as water scarcity becomes an ever-increasing cause of conflict.

“About 600 million people who depend, at least partially, on aquatic food systems for a living are suffering the effects of pollution, ecosystem degradation, unsustainable practices and climate change.”

Tuesday, 17 October is International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which “aims to promote understanding and dialogue between people living in poverty and the wider society”, according to the UN.

This year’s theme draws on first-hand testimonials showing that those trapped in extreme poverty often work long, gruelling hours in dangerous, unregulated conditions but still cannot earn enough income to adequately support themselves and their families.

On Tuesday, at 2m, the Dullah Omar Institute will host a webinar on the regulation of unhealthy food and beverage marketing to children in Africa, to mark World Food Day.

Moderated by advocate Jonathan Lubega, the panellists are Dr Bright Nkrumah from Florida Gulf Coast University) and Martha Ogutu from the Kenya Legal & Ethical Issues Network on HIV and Aids who will share experiences from Kenya on restricting marketing of unhealthy food to children.

On Tuesday, from 2pm to 4pm, join SECTION27, Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia and Lawyers for Human Rights for a discussion about “20 years of civil society pushback against xenophobia”.

Also on Tuesday, from 12pm to 1pm, a Wits Centre for Journalism webinar will host Beauregard Tromp chatting to authors Tessa Dooms and Lynsey Chutel about their new book, Coloured: How Classification became Culture.

There is still time to register for the South African National Editors’ Forum’s next one-day training session covering “Media in Elections”, on Wednesday, 18 October at the Garden Court Marine Parade in Durban.

RSVP to [email protected] by Tuesday, 17 October.

On Tuesday, Youth Capital’s latest brief, “One million and counting: The Presidential Employment Stimulus”, will be launched at 12pm, with an online discussion between Lala Maje from the Department of Basic Education, Nontsikelelo Makaula of the National Youth Development Agency, Cheryl-Lyn Selman of the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, Lebo Mothibi from Teachers CAN and Zahid Fakey of weFEEDsa.

On Tuesday at 6pm Harvard University will host a panel discussion on the “Resurgence of Child Labor and the Rights of the Child in the United States”.

“Global child labour is on the rise for the first time in 20 years. Unfortunately, the United States is no exception. The Department of Labor has reported a 44% increase in children employed illegally between October 2022 and July 2023,” the organisers say.

Accountability Lab SA has announced its “Queer Voices Unlocked” project, which seeks to spotlight outstanding LGBTQI+ and queer public servants who are breaking down gender barriers and advocating for inclusivity and equality in their workplaces and communities.

This initiative is inspired by the Integrity Icon campaign, which aims to honour and recognise public servants who go above and beyond the call of duty by naming and framing them.

On Thursday, 19 October at 12pm, Maverick Citizen journalist Zukiswa Pikoli will host a discussion on “Front-of-package Food Labelling: Your Health Depends on it”.

Most of us cannot make heads or tails of the often complicated labelling that comes with the food and drinks we buy. However, studies show that the growing number of diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which can lead to strokes and heart disease, has made understanding the labelling on our food more important than ever. A lot of the common foods on our local supermarket shelves are often high in salt, sugar and saturated fats.

This year the Department of Health has published draft regulations that will mandate easy to recognise and read warning labels on these foods to help people make the best decisions for themselves and children. The experts in this discussion will talk about why this is necessary.

The guest panellists are admitted legal practitioner at the High Court of South Africa Petronell Kruger and programmes manager at the Healthy Living Alliance Nzama Mbalati.

RSVP by Tuesday, 17 October for a “listening session” on 23 October to launch Corruption Watch’s new podcast series, “Land and Corruption: Story of the Marginalised”.

“The series and report are based on our participation in Transparency International’s long-running Land and Corruption in Africa project, which seeks to address land corruption risks and injustices in sub-Saharan Africa. Our work in this phase of the project focuses on the plight of people who live and/or work in farming communities, specifically in the Western Cape. An episode will be played on the night, introducing the series and setting the context. It will be followed by a short discussion with Q&A,” the organisers say.

The launch will be from 6pom to 8pm at The Forge, 87 De Korte Street, Braamfontein.

RSVP to [email protected].

On Saturday, 21 October at 8am, the SA Women’s Commission will host an event to showcase the stories of women pioneering change in education, the economy and in public representation, and create a platform for women to consolidate efforts in building South Africa.

The venue is the Hilton Sandton. RSVP here.

The review by the Children’s Institute at UCT on child poverty and value of the Child Support Grant is up on their website. Read the full report or summary here. The review was commissioned by the Department of Social Development, and released last Friday by Minister Lindiwe Zulu. DM

