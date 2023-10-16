Newsdeck

President Abbas says Hamas’ actions do not represent Palestinians

Khaled Mashal and Mahmoud Abbas.
By Reuters
16 Oct 2023
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the actions and policies of Islamist group Hamas do not represent Palestinian people, according to official news agency Wafa.

In a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Abbas also called the Palestine Liberation Organization the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people”, Wafa said.

“The president affirmed his rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides, and called for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees on both sides,” added the news agency.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Deepa Babington and Lisa Shumaker.)

Gallery

