Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Louder please, we can’t hear the renewable energy sector at the back

After the Bell: Louder please, we can’t hear the renewable energy sector at the back
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe addresses the delegates at the Africa Oil Week at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 4 October 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Neesa Moodley
12 Oct 2023
0

How can we mobilise the switch to greener energy at the same speed as developed countries when we are still struggling to ensure basic access to energy for millions?

Cape Town has been playing host to Africa Oil Week over five days, with more than 50 ministers and government leaders, more than 125 leading speakers and more than 2,000 senior delegates. 

However, in a world increasingly concerned with sustainability, it would have been crass not to acknowledge the growing trend towards renewable energy.

No problem. The Green Energy Africa Summit was hosted at the same venue, presumably by the same conference organisers. 

While several speakers, including the South African Banking Association, proudly proclaimed that there was “no shortage of money” to fund renewable energy initiatives (and this could well be true), there was a distinct contrast between the two events.

The main halls were taken over by Africa Oil Week, with massive loudspeakers, a big stage and hundreds of delegates in attendance. The renewable energy guys, on the other hand, were shoved into a much smaller conference room on the sidelines (literally), with a tiny stage and crappy microphones that did little to amplify sound.

The result was that, although speakers had interesting insights to share, most of the time they could barely be heard unless (as some of them eventually did) they were prepared to raise their voices significantly.

Between the bedroom scene protests by environmental activists on the streets (as my colleague Tim Cohen would say, I am not making this up), the push by the renewable energy pundits for clean energy, and the various suit-clad delegates walking around with stickers on their suits proudly proclaiming, “I love fossil fuels” – the entire affair was rather surreal, to be honest.

And maybe it’s a clear reflection of just where we are as a continent. 

The Just Energy Transition sounds great on paper but, as many noted at the conference, Africa is miles behind the rest of the world. 

How can we mobilise the switch to greener energy at the same speed as developed countries when we are still struggling to ensure basic access to energy for millions? 

As one delegate so succinctly observed, it’s like asking a toddler to put his best foot forward in a world-class marathon.

The good news is that, as per a report released by Deloitte this week, the African continent boasts 60% of the world’s best solar (10TW), hydro (35GW), wind (110GW) and geothermal energy sources (15GW). 

The International Energy Agency estimates that Africa can produce 5,000 megatonnes of hydrogen annually – the equivalent of the current total annual global energy supply.

Big numbers but, as they say, talk is cheap, and the renewable energy sector – much like its delegates at the conference – is going to have to raise its voice significantly before we see large-scale transition in Africa.

Good investing. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Maverick News

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Maverick News

Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
EFF snatches safe seat from ANC in Mpumalanga, Patriotic Alliance puts ruling party in a Kimberley hole
Maverick News

EFF snatches safe seat from ANC in Mpumalanga, Patriotic Alliance puts ruling party in a Kimberley hole
Gaza Strip — history of densely populated enclave is critical to understanding current conflict
Op-eds

Gaza Strip — history of densely populated enclave is critical to understanding current conflict

TOP READS IN SECTION

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Maverick News

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Maverick News

Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Sexual abuse and suicide, the spectre that haunts elite boys’ schools: St John’s College (Part One)
South Africa

Sexual abuse and suicide, the spectre that haunts elite boys’ schools: St John’s College (Part One)
Thabo Bester drama — Nandipha Magudumana collapses, high court trial set for February 2024
Maverick Citizen

Thabo Bester drama — Nandipha Magudumana collapses, high court trial set for February 2024
Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Maverick News

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options