Japan issues tsunami advisory for Izu, Ogasawara Islands area

Japan issues tsunami advisory for Izu, Ogasawara Islands area
Members of the local fire brigade search for the remains of missing people on a beach in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, norther Japan, 11 March 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA)
By Reuters
09 Oct 2023
TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu, Ogasawara island areas in the eastern part of the country on Monday.

The tsunami already arrived in some island areas, which reported waves as high as 60 centimetres (24 inches), national broadcaster NHK said.

The advisory followed an earthquake near Torishima Island at 5:25 a.m. (JST), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The United States Geological Survey measured a quake in the area with a magnitude of 4.9.

The Izu Islands area, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Tokyo, was the site of an earthquake-triggered tsunami advisory on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Kim Coghill)

Payment options