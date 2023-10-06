Business Maverick
Taylor Swift effect boosts stocks both sides of the Atlantic
The seemingly boundless popularity of Taylor Swift is boosting stock prices on both sides of the Atlantic.
Shares of CTS Eventim AG surged on Thursday after the German live-events company said earnings would be driven higher by strong advance ticket sales for Swift’s The Eras tour. A few hours later, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it sold more than $100 million in advance tickets for the movie of the concert, sending the shares up as much as 5.7% on Friday.
“Audience demand for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film has been incredible from the moment it was first announced,” according to AMC. The company posted the highest single-day ticket revenue in its 103-year history within 24 hours of the film going on sale.
Bloomberg Economics expects fans of Swift — known as Swifties — and fellow superstar musician Beyoncé to have added $5.4-billion to US gross domestic product in the third quarter as they spend on concerts. The typical Swiftie spends $1,500 to attend a performance, including costs for tickets, hotels, flights and food.
Read more: Beyoncé Job Joins Taylor Swift Role to Cover $5.4 Billion Boom
The Eras Tour concert film will start playing in most of the confirmed 8,500 theatres across 100 countries on 13 October. The theatrical release comes after more than 3 million fans attended the first of the tour’s two US legs. Overall, Swift’s performances around the world are expected to gross $1-billion.
Beyoncé’s tour will come to movie screens on Dec. 1 across the US, Canada and Mexico.
