Defend Truth

MISSIONS OF PASSION

Books, art and food – this is how to make dreams come true and make a difference in Jordan

Books, art and food – this is how to make dreams come true and make a difference in Jordan
The city of Madaba in Jordan. (Photo: Mark Potterton)
By Mark Potterton
04 Oct 2023
0

In Madaba, a small city south of the Jordanian capital of Amman, three people are following their dreams and helping others to do the same, proving that education doesn’t only happen in classrooms.

Through tenacity, passion, a keen eye for gaps in either knowledge or the market and a pinch of good luck, Ghaith Bahdousheh, Juhaina Rawahmed and Sarah Yassin have created unique and necessary spaces in the city of Madaba in Jordan.

I met the creators of a beautiful bookshop that hosts talks, concerts and art exhibitions; a roving art project that helps traumatised children express themselves; and a restaurant in harmony with nature.

Good books

Ghaith is a business graduate who left his job in 2015 to pursue his dream of opening a bookshop. A bookshop owner in Amman helped him understand the value of a book, after which he began to sell them on the streets of downtown Jabal al-Luweibdeh.

Using chairs and coffee tables borrowed from a restaurant owner, he displayed his books on the street. He called his business Books on the Road. But the restaurant went under, so he had to return the furniture.

Undaunted, Ghaith used his car, which he fondly calls Nancy, to display his books. “It was a totally different concept, and that’s how the magic started,” he says.

Jordan

Ghaith Bahdousheh’s bookshop is a place of learning. (Photo: Mark Potterton)

Ghaith became the talk of the town and gained a following. People began donating books. “An elderly lady watched me from her apartment balcony across the road and gave me 500 books. She spoke to her friends and more and more people started engaging with me.”

His network grew and soon Ghaith raised enough money to establish his bookshop with a partner in Madaba in 2016. He called it Kawon, which means universe. His idea was to create a gathering point, a place where people could connect and share in a reading culture.

Today the shop has a study area where students gather for quiet study time. Downstairs there are comfortable couches where both tourists and locals meet and enjoy freshly squeezed juices and locally made cakes and meals.

The olive trees in the garden provide another welcome space where you can use the Wi-Fi and meet the local cats. The bookshop has become an informal place of learning, and students from the universities in Madaba often meet there.

A fine art

Juhaina and a friend teach art in disadvantaged communities, work that came out of their shared distress at the fact that there was so little written in Arabic about art, particularly about prominent Jordanian artists.

To fill this knowledge gap, the two developed a website. But they wanted to do something on the ground too, so they started the art project, which is aimed at children and teens from 10 to 18 years old.

Once a week Juhaina and a team of volunteers introduce children to art and help them discover their hidden abilities. Some of the volunteers are students who commit to come on a Saturday morning for six weeks.

Jordan Madaba

Juhaina Rawahmed teaches art to children in disadvantaged communities with the help of a team of volunteers. (Photo: Mark Potterton)

Juhaina has run workshops with Palestinian children. Palestine is often the focus of their work. Starting with the basics, the students soon master various skills. Music is often used to create an atmosphere, and Palestinian music remains a favourite.

The impact of their work is incredible, and the children get to deal with the trauma with which they live.

Juhaina and her friend’s project is entirely self-funded. They could do so much more with funding and hope to raise money in the future. Art materials are expensive, and getting to the villages without a car is another challenge.

Juhaina dreams of expanding her work. She speaks warmly of a former student, Shireen, who produced incredible work when she was introduced to the project. Shireen had an exhibition at Kawon Bookshop and was taken aback by the interest in her art.

Feeding the future

Just a short walk from the Kowan Bookshop is the incredible Carob House Restaurant. Sarah Yassin is the manager and chef. 

“Carob House came to life from the strong urge to reconcile with nature and go back to basics: farming the land and growing our own food,” Sarah says. “We wanted to reconnect with our roots and revive our ancestors’ wisdom in cultivating tasty, nutritious food in harmony with nature.”

Described as a farm-to-table restaurant, community kitchen, café and cultural space, Carob House is unique in the region. Sarah is proud of what has been achieved.

Read more in Daily Maverick: A visit to Jordan is a stark reminder of the plight of refugees, especially their children

“At Carob, we’ve embarked on a mission to innovate a green model of local food production, and build a community of environmentally conscious farmers and consumers who come together to celebrate nourishing foods.”

Sarah took us to the restaurant’s farm a few kilometres out of town. Here we met an innovative Egyptian-born farmer who has mastered various kinds of organic farming. I also met a Dutch person who was one of many who have volunteered on the farm, learning organic farming skills.

Jordan Madaba

Sarah Yassin, manager of Carob House Restaurant. (Photo: Mark Potterton)

The restaurateur sees what they are doing as a holistic grassroots initiative aimed at reimagining the way food is produced and consumed in Jordan. She works with children to create new menus and believes that nutritious food should be widely available in the community.

Her dishes are unmistakable, with a menu that highlights a unique cultural experience and showcases the diverse ingredients and flavours of the region. Lamb, chicken, vegetables, fruits, fresh herbs, qashta, jams and amazing preserves are all sourced from local farmers. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168 front oage

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
Business Maverick

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Maverick News

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture
Maverick News

Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture
Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
Maverick News

Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture
Maverick News

Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options