Business Maverick

NEWSFLASH

Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate on hold for now, but warns of storms ahead

Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate on hold for now, but warns of storms ahead
Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago. (Photo: Samuel Corum / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Georgina Crouth
21 Sep 2023
0

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cautions that growth forecasts remain muted, and further hikes may be on the cards.

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the repo rate at 8.25% for a second time, after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up for the first time in five months to 4.8% in August.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation had eased over the course of the year, but a further slowdown looks less certain and growth forecasts remain muted, while the longer-term economic outlook is clouded by persistent risks, including the negative effects of climate change and ongoing geopolitical tension. 

He warned that the job of tackling inflation is not yet done and that further hikes could be on the cards, as risks to the inflation outlook expand.

The decision was largely in line with economists’ predictions that it would be unchanged, due to the weakening local and global economy, rising fuel, water and electricity prices, a slight uptick in the CPI, and the global geopolitical crisis. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Maverick News

Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’
Maverick News

Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’
Cartoon Thursday by Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday by Rico
After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
South Africa

After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Maverick News

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Maverick News

Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Swellendam community centre burnt down as residents rampage over electricity hike and indigent policy
Maverick News

Swellendam community centre burnt down as residents rampage over electricity hike and indigent policy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider