Load shedding. It’s annoying, frustrating and downright infuriating, and it’s no secret that it’s here to stay for the foreseeable future.

However, every blackout is a fire begging to be built! With a little planning and some clever thinking, load shedding can go from the worst part of your day to the best.

Blackouts and Boerewors contains 40 great load shedding-friendly recipes – no electricity necessary. Sample the recipes here.

***

Braaied Butter Chicken Curry

Butter chicken seems to be the universal curry that everyone loves, and for good reason. It’s so damn tasty, and this version takes things to a whole new braai level.

Feeds: 6–8

Prep: Overnight + 30 minutes

Cook: 1 hour + resting time

The Chicken

1½ C double-cream yoghurt

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

A big knob of fresh ginger, finely chopped

2 Tbsp garam masala

2 Tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 Tbsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground turmeric

A squeeze of lemon juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 kg deboned and skinned chicken thighs

6 kebab sticks

The Potjie

Oil for frying

A big knob of butter

2 large onions, peeled and chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

A knob of fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 Tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 Tbsp garam masala

1 Tbsp ground cumin

½ Tbsp ground coriander

2 C tomato purée

2 Tbsp fish sauce

1 Tbsp brown sugar

100 g crème fraîche

1 tsp crushed dried fenugreek leaves (you’ll have to visit a spice shop for these)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To Serve

Naan bread or basmati rice

¼ C almond flakes, toasted

Fresh coriander

To make the chicken, mix all the ingredients, except the chicken and kebab sticks, in a container with a lid. Add the chicken and give it a good massage, then refrigerate to marinate overnight. The next day, remove the container from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature.

Thread the chicken onto the kebab sticks and braai over very hot coals. You are not trying to cook the chicken through, you just need to char and caramelise it. Brush each kebab with extra marinade at each turn, then set aside when you are happy with them. Allow to cool before removing the chicken from the kebab sticks. At this point you can cut the chicken pieces into small pieces or leave as they are.

To make the potjie, preheat a number 3 potjie over medium-high-heat coals. Add a splash of oil and the knob of butter and fry the onions until they soften and start to brown. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for a minute until fragrant. Toss in all the spices and fry for another minute. Stir in the tomato purée, fish sauce and sugar. Bring to a simmer over low-heat coals for 20 minutes to let the flavours make friends.

This step is optional, but it does give you that awesome curry house gravy result. After 20 minutes, remove the pot from the heat and use a hand blender to blitz the curry sauce until smooth. Return the pot to the heat and add the chicken. Stir in the crème fraîche and fenugreek leaves and simmer for another 15 minutes to cook the chicken. Season to taste, then remove the pot from the heat, cover and let it rest for 10 minutes before serving. Serve it with naan bread or basmati rice with a sprinkle of toasted almonds and fresh coriander.

***

Chocolate and Hazelnut Brownie Bread with Berries and Ice Cream

Slice it thick and pile it high with toppings for the best results.

Feeds: 6–8

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 55 minutes

The Brownie

150 g cake wheat flour

100 g hazelnuts, toasted, cooled and chopped

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

150 g 70% dark chocolate, chopped into bite-size pieces

4 large eggs

100 g cocoa powder

1 Tbsp vanilla essence

2 tsp instant coffee granules

200 g butter

400 g brown sugar

To Serve

Vanilla ice cream

Fresh berries

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Use a spade to create a clear circular space in the coals for the pot. Place a flat pot into the space and surround it with medium-low-heat coals, ensuring that no coals touch the pot. Let the pot preheat while you mix the batter.

Line a loaf tin with baking paper and set aside.

Add the flour, hazelnuts, baking powder, salt and chocolate to a mixing bowl and mix to combine. To another mixing bowl, add the eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla and coffee and whisk to combine.

Set a pot over medium-heat coals. Add the butter and allow it to melt, then add the sugar. Stir and cook until bubbles start to form around the edges. Remove from the heat and pour it into the egg mixture, whisking until it’s smooth and glossy.

Pour the dry ingredients into the chocolate mixture and, using a spatula, fold to combine until there is no dry flour.

Pour the batter into the loaf tin and carefully place it into the preheated flat pot. Put on the lid and place a few coals on the lid. Bake for 50-55 minutes. To check if it is done, stick a toothpick into the centre and if it comes out mostly clean it’s cooked. Alternatively, if the power comes back on, pop it into the oven at 180ºC for 50-55 minutes.

Remove the tin from the pot and let it cool for at least 20 minutes before using the baking paper to lift it out. Slice and serve with scoops of ice cream, fresh berries and a dusting of cocoa powder. DM

Blackouts and Boerewors by Karl Tessendorf and Greg Gilowey is published by Penguin Random House SA (R220). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.