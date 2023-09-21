Newsdeck

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

ChatGPT usage is rising again as students return to school

By Bloomberg
21 Sep 2023
0

ChatGPT’s traffic is increasing again after declining throughout the summer, according to new estimates from third-party firms, in perhaps the clearest indication yet that the chatbot’s usage is directly impacted by the school calendar in the US.

Desktop and mobile web traffic to the chatbot created by artificial intelligence startup OpenAI climbed by around 12% last week in the US compared with the week prior, according to data intelligence firm SimilarWeb. YipitData, another data analysis firm, said that daily ChatGPT usage hit a low point in August, then improved in the second half of the month.

Still, traffic is considerably lower than ChatGPT’s peak in spring, according to estimates.

The recent traffic bump, which comes as school is back in session in the US, may revive concerns around how widespread ChatGPT use is among students, who can turn to the AI tool to generate code and summarise notes in a matter of seconds as well as write term papers and other assignments. It also raises questions around how much of ChatGPT’s user base is made up of students, who may be an unreliable source of future revenue for the company.

“The return to school appears to be a contributor to the rebound, but not the sole driver, based on our analysis,” according to a recent report from YipitData. The firm studied users believed to be students because they frequented education-related domains, and found traffic from that student group to ChatGPT grew by 21% compared with 8% for users outside of that group. SimilarWeb also cited a back-to-school effect as a likely contributor for the fall usage spike.

A third analytics firm, Sensor Tower, said that weekly worldwide ChatGPT app users grew by more than 10% in both of the last two weeks of August, when a large portion of the US returned to school. The firm said that the increase is also due in part to a jump in the India and Brazil markets.

OpenAI declined to comment.

After launching in November, ChatGPT surpassed 100 million users in two months, according to a UBS report citing SimilarWeb data. But after months of skyrocketing growth, traffic started to decline. In the US, ChatGPT traffic dropped by 10% in May, 15% in June and another 4% in July, according to SimilarWeb.

The rise of ChatGPT has forced a reckoning in schools over the technology, with some choosing to ban it outright and others trying to incorporate it into their curriculums to help students learn. While some schools are adopting newly formed guidelines across the board, many are letting teachers decide how they want students to use AI tools in class.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
South Africa

After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
Banyana Banyana sharpen up for Olympic qualifiers with two friendlies against the US
Maverick News

Banyana Banyana sharpen up for Olympic qualifiers with two friendlies against the US
Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Maverick News

Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Cartoon Thursday by Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday by Rico
Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest
South Africa

Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
At UN, Zelensky tells Russia to stop war so world can fight climate, other crises
Newsdeck

At UN, Zelensky tells Russia to stop war so world can fight climate, other crises
Elon Musk’s brain startup Neuralink is recruiting for its first human clinical trial
Newsdeck

Elon Musk’s brain startup Neuralink is recruiting for its first human clinical trial
Pressure for Action Grows as South African Ports Firm Flails
Newsdeck

Pressure for Action Grows as South African Ports Firm Flails
Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
Newsdeck

Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options