The Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 mission, on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-III Mission 4, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on 14 July 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Idrees Mohammed)

On 23 August 2023, India became the fourth country to complete a successful soft landing on the Moon’s surface when its Chandrayaan-3 mission touched down.

Not only that, but the lander Vikram also landed closer to the Moon’s south pole than any other spacecraft has before.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the landing site “Shiv Shakti Point”, a name rooted in Hindu mythology. In Sanskrit, “Shiv” references Shiva, a supreme god in Hinduism, while “Shakti” means “power”.

“In Shiv, there is resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions,” Modi said.

The landing came as various nations were engaged in their own Moon missions, though some have been more successful than others. Barely two days before, Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft lost control and crashed into the lunar surface after encountering a problem preparing for pre-landing orbit. Two weeks after India’s landing, Japan launched its lunar exploration spacecraft, the “moon sniper”, hoping to become the fifth country to land on the Moon by early 2024. Most notable, perhaps, is Nasa’s “Artemis” mission, which hopes to put humans back on the Moon for the first time in decades.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

‘India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!’

: Chandrayaan-3 Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!. Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

Why the rush?

India’s success, neatly sandwiched between Russia’s failure and Japan’s hope, stands out in a multinational space race many nations are eager to win. Marc Norman and Penelope King, writing for The Conversation in 2017, identified five reasons a landing is so coveted. The first is a standout: any mission is a driving force for innovation and technology. India’s three main objectives for the Chandrayaan-3 mission – to demonstrate a safe landing on the Moon, to demonstrate operating a moon rover on the lunar surface and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments – reflect this. From the moment the vehicle touched down, India began gathering meaningful data that can be applied both in space and back on Earth.

Excitingly, within three days of being on the Moon, seismic detectors attached to Vikram reported the first evidence of a “moonquake” since the 1970s. This gives rare insight into what is going on below the lunar surface.

Norman and King also noted that the Moon is an “easy” and “tempting” target. It is only 384,400km from Earth, and radio communication over that distance takes two seconds at most. From Mars, for example, it could take up to an hour.

“The low gravity and lack of an atmosphere on the Moon also simplifies operations for orbiters and landers,” they write.

And yet, there is still so much that remains unknown about that rock that orbits Earth. The south pole is even more mysterious. The following phase of the Chandrayaan-3 set out to explore the Moon’s south polar region for the first time, with rover Pragyan rolling out onto the surface.

Pragyan’s mission

India’s rover Pragyan, meaning “wisdom” in Sanskrit, is a rectangular craft 91.7 x 75.0 x 39.7 cm in size, fitted with navigation cameras and a solar panel that can generate 50W.

Pragyan is equipped with an Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) which can determine what chemical elements are present in the Moon’s soil and rocks. Five days after it set out, Pragyan confirmed the presence of sulphur in the region, something orbiters were not able to do. This was achieved by LIBS, which focused a high-energy laser pulse onto materials on the Moon, creating a plasma which generates a plasma light. When in a plasma state, each element generates this light at its own wavelength, which is then detected and identified.

Other elements, such as aluminium, iron and oxygen, have also been detected, and the Indian Space Research Organisation also reported that a “thorough investigation regarding the presence of hydrogen is under way”.

Pragyan goes to sleep

Fewer than two weeks after Pragyan made contact with the Moon, however, India reported that the rover had been put into hibernation, putting a sudden end to the discoveries. The reason? The rover was experiencing its first “lunar night”, where the Moon will go through 14 days without sunlight, causing temperatures to plummet to -253°C.

Unfortunately, neither Vikram nor Pragyan are equipped with heaters to keep the hardware on board spacecraft at sustainable operating temperatures. Only time will tell if the duo will survive the night, and we will only know when the sun rises on the Moon again. DM