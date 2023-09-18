NYC Climate Protests Draw Thousands Ahead of UN Gathering

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Thousands of activists, indigenous groups, students and others take to the streets of New York for the 'March to End Fossil Fuels' protest on September 17, 2023 in New York City. The rally and protest comes days before the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit brings world leaders to New York for the UN General Assembly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The demonstrations drew figures including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actor Susan Sarandon, according to footage posted by organizers on social media. Signs carried by protesters included messages such as “Youth vs. fossil fuels, Biden pick a side,” according to photos posted on social media platform X.

“President Biden, we have one request: end fossil fuels,” said Emma Buretta, an activist with climate youth group Fridays for Future.

Organizers of the March to End Fossil Fuels estimated that 75,000 people attended. Sunday’s protests also coincide with Climate Week NYC, an event run in partnership with the UN General Assembly to speed up action to tackle the climate crisis and drive the green energy transition.