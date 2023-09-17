Business Maverick

FINANCIAL SECTOR

SA banks have already cut their losses and their earnings forecast looks sunny

SA banks have already cut their losses and their earnings forecast looks sunny
(Image: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
17 Sep 2023
0

If interest rates begin to fall by March next year, the credit loss outlook for banks will improve. However, in the interim, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) space is giving banks an opportunity to diversify income streams while providing an attractive value add and moving customers over to digital.

Charles Russell, the head of financial research at SBG Securities, says analysts at his firm expect interest rates to start going down as early as March next year.

“The way risk is building at the moment is not helpful for consumers, SMEs or large corporates; and it’s constraining growth,” he says, adding that if monetary policy starts easing in March, it would be good for the banking sector. 

“If that easing only starts towards the end of next year, there’s going to be a non-performing loans cycle that’s going to get a little larger than what was originally anticipated.

“The way that credit losses are playing out at the moment is that the banks reckon they have hit peak credit losses already, Bear in mind that they they operate under an accounting regime (IFRS 9) that requires them to use a 12-month forward-looking view of credit losses. So they’re already anticipating credit losses in September 2024,” he says. 

The figures released by the big four banks tally with his assessment. Speaking last week at the release of FirstRand’s annual results to the end of June 2023, chief executive Alan Pullinger noted that the bank’s overall credit performance for the year was in line with expectations, with a credit loss ratio of 78 basis points. 

Nedbank saw a 57% increase in impairment charges, particularly in the retail consumer banking segment, for the six months to June. Absa’s South African interim headline earnings plunged by 17% on the back of 60% higher credit impairments, and Standard Bank registered a 42% jump in credit impairment charges year-on-year.

“The long and the short of it is that we’ve probably seen credit losses peak in June in the last set of banking results, and those are going to begin to moderate into the second half of next year. If interest rate cuts start to come through in March next year, then you can expect to see credit losses moderating at a faster rate, which makes the outlook for banks look pretty solid. Banks are enjoying peak margins at the moment, and net interest margins are wide as a result of the interest rate hikes,” Russell says.

Miyelani Maluleke, a senior economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says while he believes that the rate hiking cycle has topped out, he also agrees that the South African Reserve Bank will not be in a hurry to cut interest rates.

“Inflation expectations, as measured by the BER’s quarterly survey, have drifted higher. We believe the MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] will want to see a clear turn in inflation expectations towards the mid-point of the target range, with rate cuts kicking in from around March next year,” he says.

However, not all experts think rate cuts will happen as soon as March 2023. Pullinger, for example, says he expects to see rate cuts only in the latter half of 2024 and those are likely to be “small rate cuts of 25 basis points, which are unlikely to bring immediate relief to consumers”.

Russell observes that all the big banks have strong balance sheets, good levels of capital and high levels of provision.

“Earnings growth should be in the high single digits, possibly into early double digits for the next couple of years,” he says. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
Maverick News

RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
How to remove a Public Protector; Bafana Bafana's trouble with the fans; Deep-dive into the Kruger Park
Magazine

How to remove a Public Protector; Bafana Bafana's trouble with the fans; Deep-dive into the Kruger Park
SA caught in Bulgaria’s underworld web of dirty global politics as ‘links' between oligarch and Prigozhin emerge
Maverick News

SA caught in Bulgaria’s underworld web of dirty global politics as ‘links' between oligarch and Prigozhin emerge
SIU freezes Lottery official’s bank accounts over R32-million in suspicious grant payments
Maverick News

SIU freezes Lottery official’s bank accounts over R32-million in suspicious grant payments
Twelve-try Boks maul Romania as Ireland showdown now takes centre stage
Maverick News

Twelve-try Boks maul Romania as Ireland showdown now takes centre stage

TOP READS IN SECTION

SIU freezes Lottery official’s bank accounts over R32-million in suspicious grant payments
Maverick News

SIU freezes Lottery official’s bank accounts over R32-million in suspicious grant payments
Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Maverick News

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Wife of SA’s ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama allegedly assaulted domestic worker with a broomstick
Maverick News

Wife of SA’s ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama allegedly assaulted domestic worker with a broomstick
SA caught in Bulgaria’s underworld web of dirty global politics as ‘links' between oligarch and Prigozhin emerge
Maverick News

SA caught in Bulgaria’s underworld web of dirty global politics as ‘links' between oligarch and Prigozhin emerge
Heavy win a must for Springboks over Romania in Pool where points difference will be decisive
Maverick News

Heavy win a must for Springboks over Romania in Pool where points difference will be decisive

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.