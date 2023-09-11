Ehhh, come again… How could the acquisition of Madaka Game Ranch (a high-altitude land parcel some 130km from the closest shoreline of the Indian Ocean) possibly ameliorate negative ecological impacts on a crucial nursery area for sea fish or migratory water birds? Has Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife been “bought off” to look the other way?

Rightly or wrongly, these are some of the damaging perceptions that have caught hold and raised concern among several conservation interest groups and members of the public after Ezemvelo entered into biodiversity offset negotiations with the Istanbul-based floating power ships group.

Offset agreements are relatively new mechanisms used across the world to make up for the damage of development projects on the environment, usually by safeguarding or restoring another area with the same or similar ecological features to the area negatively affected by development.

Ezemvelo’s own offset guidelines do make provision for “out-of-kind” agreements or for financial compensation, but only in “exceptional cases”, where it is not feasible to find similar alternative habitat.

Daily Maverick invited Ezemvelo to comment on these issues on 6 September, but the conservation agency has yet to respond officially, other than to state that Madaka Game Ranch has not been transferred to it yet, and that any final agreements are subject to approval by the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

Nevertheless, in a letter sent to the DFFE on 22 August, the conservation agency confirms (three times) that it will not object to Karpowership being granted environmental authorisation for the Richards Bay power ships if the proposed offset deal is approved by the national department.

If the deal was approved, Madaka would be purchased by Karpowership and donated to Ezemvelo to expand the neighbouring Ithala Game Reserve near Vryheid. This would expand the size of the 29,653ha Ithala reserve by 6%, thereby enabling Ezemvelo to better conserve rhinos and elephants, along with other plant or freshwater species such as the Barberton Mountain Sugarbush or the Southern Barred Minnow.

A closer reading of Ezemvelo’s letter suggests that any agreements with Karpowership are also strictly conditional upon a separate and specific marine-related biodiversity offset agreement – and a clause providing for High Court arbitration if Karpowership were to renege on the agreements.

But the precise terms of the marine offset agreement remain unclear after proposals to rehabilitate nearby estuaries at Umvoti, iNhlabane or in the uThukela Marine Protected Area were deemed unfeasible in the short term.

Ezemvelo’s letter incorporates some tortuous logic, including a statement that “Ezemvelo is of the opinion that the purchase of Farm Madaka for inclusion into Ithala Game Reserve will make a meaningful contribution to the biodiversity status of KwaZulu-Natal and would ultimately benefit, to some extent, the marine ecosystem through securing the ecological services the property provides.”

Not surprisingly, Ezemvelo has come in for strong criticism from several quarters and has also been urged to clarify its position by publishing the full terms of any agreements with Karpowership.

The country’s oldest environmental conservation group, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa), said Ezemvelo appeared to have altered its original stance against aspects of the Karpowership proposal.

“The reported Ezemvelo volte-face and subsequent acquiescence is deeply concerning, and the apparent lack of consultation and transparency on the agreement itself creates the perception that Karpowership has ‘bought’ approval for its project,” senior Wessa officials Helena Atkinson and Dr Gary Koekemoer said.q

“Given the already poor reputation engendered by previous Karpowership SA’s environmental authorisation attempts, it is troubling that the company appears intent on manipulating the assessment processes to secure an outcome in its favour.”

While offset agreements had significant potential to restore wildlife habitats or to sequester carbon emissions, “buying a game farm cannot mitigate against the environmental impact” of power ships.

“Unfortunately, as demonstrated by some projects, it also has great potential for unscrupulous companies to ‘greenwash’ their unsustainable developments and practices, thereby undermining both the integrity of the mechanism and threatening its future viability.”

Several concerns raised

Atkinson and Koekemoer said the proposal raised several other concerns about the Madaka project, including whether Ezemvelo had the financial or staff capacity to manage a new conservation area.

“Not having sight of the agreement leaves these questions unanswered and means the public cannot evaluate its biodiversity worth,” they said, adding that the public had also been excluded from the assessment process.

“In a post-Zondo Commission world, South Africans desperately need their faith restored in our systems of governance, and proof that corporates do not simply buy decisions to favour their interests. And in the midst of a global mass extinction of species due to human activity, abandoning an irreplaceable Critical Biodiversity Area simply because that’s the way things are and likely to be, is a failure of both vision and duty by the provincial conservation authority,” they said.

Yet, for its part, Karpowership has presented the Madaka plan as a “landmark” agreement to mitigate its “residual environmental impacts” at Richards Bay.

It was also a demonstration of the company’s “unwavering commitment to the environmental sustainability of its projects” and it regarded offsets as an important tool for conserving biodiversity while allowing for economic activity and socioeconomic upliftment.

“As a demonstration of support for Karpowership SA’s ambitious environmental conservation endeavour, Ezemvelo has indicated that it will not object to the environmental authorisation being issued,” the company said on 6 September.

All the same, other environmental experts who have been watching the Karpowership EIA process closely are worried.

‘Estuarine habitat is irreplaceable’

Prof Digby Cyrus, a senior estuarine ecologist specialising in fish and birds, said the affected sandspit and marine/estuarine habitat in the Richards Bay /uMhlathuze Estuary were classified as a Critical Biodiversity Area (Level 1) which was considered irreplaceable.

The proposed offset was therefore “unacceptable” for an area that formed a critical nursery ground for juvenile fish and prawns along the KZN coast.

Because the proposal gave no details about specific offsets within the estuarine harbour, “one is then left asking: If the decision is taken not to use the uMhlathuze Estuary, and an equivalent estuarine offset is currently not known to exist, how will the offset option be implemented?

“It would be unacceptable for DFFE to accept an estuarine offset for such an important component of the Richards Bay Estuarine ecosystem without the actual offset, its methods of implementation, rehabilitation and functioning etc, being detailed in the Karpowership application.”

‘It is bizarre, irregular, unlawful, immoral, bad’

Durban environmental lawyer Prof Jeremy Ridl described the proposal as “bizarre”.

“If the ‘offset’ is to buy Ezemvelo’s support for the project (or at least, not to oppose it), it is not only bizarre, but irregular, unlawful, immoral, bad … there are not enough adjectives to describe it.”

Commenting in general terms about the concept, Ridl said: “Offsets anyway, are dangerous. Using the ‘apples and oranges’ analogy, the trade is usually this – a perfect, one-of-a-kind apple for a bag of rotten oranges. It is an illusion to think that the loss of pristine, irreplaceable wetland, grassland or marine life can be compensated for (usually) with degraded land that is to be rehabilitated.

“It is not a fair trade. Rewilding and rehabilitation of degraded land should happen anyway. It should not be rewarded by allowing the destruction of something precious and irreplaceable.”

In a journal article published in 2021, environmental researcher Dr Jenny Pope and fellow academics at North West University note that offsets are often seen as “conceptually murky” and are typically positioned as the “last resort” when other options have been exhausted.

“Biodiversity offsets are appealing to developers and often also to regulators, since they appear to offer a ‘best of all worlds’ solution to the trade-offs inherent in the vast majority of development approvals in which some level of adverse environmental impact is unavoidable.”

“There are numerous increasingly insistent voices, however, arguing that there are fundamental issues with both the concept and the practice of biodiversity offsets, with grounds for challenge ranging from the ecological, to the practical, to the economic, to the moral and philosophical, all of which are connected to some extent.”

‘Approach trade-offs with extreme caution’

The national biodiversity guidelines published by the DFFE also make the point that: “Biodiversity offsets should be distinguished from trade-offs. A trade-off in the biodiversity context involves exchanging a negative outcome for biodiversity with another positive outcome, which does not necessarily benefit biodiversity, and where it benefits biodiversity, does not properly counterbalance the loss of biodiversity through a like-for-like approach.

“Trade-offs should be approached with extreme caution in the context of environmental authorisation applications given that South African law demands a rational link between impacts on the environment and conditions of environmental authorisations directed at addressing those impacts.” DM