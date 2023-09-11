Newsdeck
Djokovic wins U.S. Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday to match Margaret Court's all-time record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles.
For Djokovic, the win marked his third Grand Slam title of the year after having won the Australian Open and French Open before losing in the Wimbledon final.
(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
