Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Djokovic wins U.S. Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

Djokovic wins U.S. Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
epa10853730 Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls as he returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men's Final match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 10 September 2023. The US Open runs from 28 August through 10 September. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
By Reuters
11 Sep 2023
0

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday to match Margaret Court's all-time record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles.

For Djokovic, the win marked his third Grand Slam title of the year after having won the Australian Open and French Open before losing in the Wimbledon final.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
Maverick News

The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
Open vote on Mkhwebane expected while ethics committee clears 194 Inquiry chair and ANC Chief Whip
Maverick News

Open vote on Mkhwebane expected while ethics committee clears 194 Inquiry chair and ANC Chief Whip
Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Maverick News

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Maverick News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Efficient Boks secure hard-earned win over committed but outgunned Scotland
Maverick News

Efficient Boks secure hard-earned win over committed but outgunned Scotland

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
Newsdeck

Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
I have a picture for you! 3 - 9 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 – 9 September 2023
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule
Newsdeck

Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options