Newsdeck

ARMS NEGOTIATIONS

US Vice-President Harris says North Korea military support for Russia would be ‘a huge mistake’

US Vice-President Kamala Harris (centre) talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as they enter the room to attend the 18th East Asia Summit as part of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 7 September 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Yasuyoshi Chiba / Pool)
By Reuters
08 Sep 2023
0

US Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Thursday it would be a 'huge mistake' for North Korea to exchange military support with Russia for use in Ukraine, while a top former US intelligence official said there would likely be limits to what Pyongyang would get in return.

US officials have warned in recent days that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are actively advancing, and a report this week said that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss supplying Moscow with weapons for its war effort.

Harris, who was in Indonesia for an Asean summit, told CBS News in an interview broadcast on Thursday that it would be a sign of desperation for Russia to seek aid from reclusive North Korea and it would further isolate both countries.

“I think it would be a huge mistake. The idea that they would be supplying ammunition to that end, it would be a huge mistake. I also believe very strongly that for both Russia and North Korea, this will further isolate them,” Harris said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea were actively advancing and warned Kim that his country would pay a price for supplying Russia with weapons to use in Ukraine.

Last month, Washington imposed sanctions on entities it accused of being tied to arms deals between North Korea and Russia.

Sydney Seiler, who retired this summer as National Intelligence Officer for North Korea at the US National Intelligence Council, told a Washington think-tank that, for Kim, a potential meeting with Putin “seems to be the result of a calculation that there’s something to be had from this in the near term.

“The worst-case scenario is that this … relationship between Russia and North Korea goes to the next level,” he said.

Against that, however, were traditional limitations on the support Russia has provided to North Korea – which has developed a sophisticated ballistic missile and nuclear arms programme despite international sanctions – and Moscow’s adherence to the goal of a denuclearised Korean peninsula.

“The good news is, my thoughts are [that] a lot of those traditional limitations or parameters … will serve as a limiting factor,” Seiler said.

He said Kim could be looking to fill shortfalls in military resources across the board and in food supplies as the country emerges from a long shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The substance of what North Korea is able to get out of Russia is going to be crucial in determining its strategic impact,” Seiler said. “Is it food, is it supplies, is it linked to some material necessary to restart factories, or feed munitions assembly lines?

“Or is Russia out to really enhance North Korea’s capabilities … [amid] concerns over support to the missile programme, nuclear programme, conventional programme?”

Seiler said Russia could perhaps agree to provide North Korea with satellite imagery until Pyongyang manages to put its own military satellite into space.

“All this stuff is potentially troubling,” he said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler.)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Maverick News

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Op-eds

SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
South Africa

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
Parliament secretary took pay cut from local government association income — yet still gets over R3-million 
Maverick News

Parliament secretary took pay cut from local government association income — yet still gets over R3-million 
High court frees Cape Town law enforcement officer convicted for killing undercover cop and drug dealer
Maverick News

High court frees Cape Town law enforcement officer convicted for killing undercover cop and drug dealer

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine
Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule
Newsdeck

Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options