Victoria’s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center

(L-R) Raul Martinez and Michaela Stark attend as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Sep 2023
The lingerie brand Victoria's Secret rolled out the pink carpet in New York City on Wednesday night to celebrate its upcoming film, The Tour '23.

Julia Fox attends the red carpet for Victoria’s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Priyanka Chopra attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Aaron Rose Philip attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Candice Swanepoel attends the red carpet for Victoria’s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Tess McMillan attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Ceval attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

(L-R) Devyn Garcia and Akon Changkou attend as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Ciara Miller attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Lila Moss attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Bri Scalesse attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Mayowa Nicholas and Nyagua Ruea attend as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Lourdes Leon attends the red carpet for Victoria’s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Halima Aden attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Michaela Stark attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Alton Mason attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Yseult attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Winnie Harlow attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

(L-R) Nyagua Ruea and Bubu Ogisi attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

(L-R) Anggie Bryan McDonald, Lorena Margarita Martinez Torres and Piisciis attend as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Faouzia attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Remi Bader attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Doechii attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Wavy the Creator, Priyanka Chopra, Naomi Campbell and Eniola Olanrewaju attend as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Chloe Fineman attends the red carpet for Victoria’s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Doja Cat attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Ziwe Fumudoh attends the red carpet for Victoria’s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Avril Levine attends the red carpet for Victoria’s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Naomi Campbell attends the red carpet for Victoria’s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL DM

