Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The world’s oldest living Olympic champion, and more from around the world

The world’s oldest living Olympic champion, and more from around the world
Five times Olympic Champion Hungarian gymnast and Athlete of the Nation, Agnes Keleti is portrayed at her home in Budapest, Hungary, 07 September 2023. Keleti, the 102-year-old Holocaust survivor and winner of alltogether 10 Olympic medals is the oldest living Olympic champion in the world. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Sep 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

An H2A rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 07 September 2023. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully launched an H2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center. The rocket was carrying a SLIM small lunar explorer and an XRISM X-ray astronomy satellite. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

Activists throw cream pie on Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary as he is on his way to deliver the ‘Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open’ petition to EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen’s office in Brussels, Belgium, 07 September 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

(L-R) The Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood greet fans at the launch event of The Rolling Stones’ new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ at Hackney Empire in London, Britain, 06 September 2023. ‘Hackney Diamonds’ is the band’s first album of original songs since 2005 and it was first hinted to the fans by an ad placed in a local newspaper in Hackney, supposedly for a glass repair store but featuring lyrics from their hits. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Lukasz Kaczmarek (R) of Poland in action during the EuroVolley Men 2023 pool C match between Montenegro and Poland in Skopje, North Macedonia, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A runner goes to post as racegoers watch from the rooftop terrace at Salisbury Racecourse on September 07, 2023, in Salisbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Indian devotees forming a human pyramid to reach and break a ‘dahi-handi’ (curd-pot), on the occasion of the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, 07 September 2023. Hindu devotees take part in the celebration in which an earthen pot is suspended high above the ground and young men and children form a human pyramid to reach the pot and break it. The festival celebrates the birth of the Hindu god Lord Krishna, one of the most popular gods in Hinduism. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Rescue and health workers together with locals load an injured person onto a van following a Russian strike on a market in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 06 September 2023. At least 17 people died and 32 others were injured after Russian shelling targeted a market in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine’s National Police confirmed. EPA-EFE/ALEX BABENKO

People inspect the debris after the passage of an extratropical cyclone, in Roca Sales, municipality of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 06 September 2023. According to the Civil Defense on 06 September, the number of deaths due to the passage of an extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil rose to 28, with six new victims reported by authorities in Roca Sales. EPA-EFE/Daniel Marenco

Rescue officials help flood-affected people move to higher grounds as high-level flooding persists along the Sutlej River, near Lodhran, in Lodhran district, Pakistan, 07 September 2023. Heavy rainfall and flooding have again affected Pakistan since 01 September, leaving more than 390,000 individuals displaced in flood-affected areas mostly in Punjab, since the start of the monsoon season according to the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The province faces the largest flood in 35 years along the Sutlej River, caused by water discharge upstream from neighbouring India, provincial Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said. EPA-EFE/FASIL KAREEM

Buildings and trees submerged by floodwater following Storm Daniel in Trikala, Greece, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Fossil fuel emissions are warming the planet, triggering extreme weather from wildfires in Greece and Canada to violent storms and flooding. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A photograph taken with a drone shows a car driving on a flooded road during the storm ‘Daniel’, in Piniada village, near Trikala, Thessaly, Greece, 07 September 2023. At least four people died as unprecedented bad weather conditions struck the country. Most villages and the capitals of the Regional Units of Karditsa and Trikala are facing serious problems as a result of the heavy rains hitting the country over the last few hours. Homes, livestock units and businesses have been affected with incalculable damages, while residents, in some areas, are trapped in their houses, due to the height of the water. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

Soldiers pay respect to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a commemorative parade to celebrate Brazil’s 201st independence anniversary on September 7, 2023, in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Arthur Menescal/Getty Images) DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Op-eds

SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
South Africa

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Maverick News

The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League
Maverick News

Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League

TOP READS IN SECTION

Magic season in Cederberg’s high valleys
Maverick News

Magic season in Cederberg’s high valleys
Statues and Storms: Rhodes Must Fall – an idea whose time had come
South Africa

Statues and Storms: Rhodes Must Fall – an idea whose time had come
The 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, and more from around the world
How can I get better sleep on long-haul flights?
World

How can I get better sleep on long-haul flights?
It’s evolution, baby. We’re watching a transformative techno-societal change in real time
Maverick Life

It’s evolution, baby. We’re watching a transformative techno-societal change in real time

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options