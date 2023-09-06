Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, and more from around the world

Thailand bodybuilder Chanyapat Korparapirom poses with her trophy after winning the women’s model physique of the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 September 2023. A total of 45 men and 16 women athletes from 25 countries in Asia participated in the competition. India's Saravanan Mani won the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
By Maverick Life Editors
06 Sep 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A group of male bodybuilders pose during the final round of the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Female bodybuilders pose during the final round of the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 September 2023. A total of 45 men and 16 women athletes from 25 countries in Asia participated in the competition. India’s Saravanan Mani won the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A group of female bodybuilders pose during the final round of the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A group of male bodybuilders pose during the final round of the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 September 2023. A total of 45 men and 16 women athletes from 25 countries in Asia participated in the competition. India’s Saravanan Mani won the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A female bodybuilder (R) prepares to take part in the final round of the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Iranians mourn as they take part in the Arbaeen ceremony marking the end of the 40th day after the Shiite holy Day of Ashura, which commemorates the death of Imam Hussein at the battle of Karbala, in the streets of the capital of Tehran, Iran, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Kenyan Maasai traditional dancers during the announcement of the Africa Climate Summit’s Nairobi Declaration of the Inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS23), at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 September 2023. African heads of states are expected to present Africa as a solution to the global warming crisis in a declaration during the summit. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

People with their bodies painted attend the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at the Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 06 September 2023. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, the participants paint their bodies in various colors and patterns to join the procession across the village. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

People with their bodies painted attend the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at the Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 06 September 2023. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, the participants paint their bodies in various colors and patterns to join the procession across the village. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

An Indian boy wearing a costume representing the Hindu god ‘Krishna’ takes part in a Costume and Dance contest at the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) as part of the ‘Janmashtami’ celebrations of Lord Krishna, in Bangalore, India, 06 September 2023. The festival celebrates the birth of the Hindu god Lord Krishna, one of the most popular gods in Hinduism. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A supporter of the team from Latvia wears a funny headgear ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 quarter final match between Germany and Latvia at the Mall of Asia in Manila, Philippines, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Pakistan Air Force soldiers attend a ceremony at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Defense Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 September 2023. Pakistan observes 06 September as Defense Day to pay homage to those killed in wars defending Pakistan’s borders, and to highlight the sacrifices of soldiers during the September 1965 war with India. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A Romanian presidential honor guard stands at the entrance doors of Cotroceni Presidential Palace before the start of the the Three Seas Initiative Summit (3SI) and the 3SI Business Forum, in Bucharest, Romania, 06 September 2023. Romania is hosting the Three Seas Initiative Summit and Business Forum between 06 and 07 September. The Three Seas Initiative (3SI) is a platform bringing together twelve EU Member States allocated between Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas, to strengthen the infrastructure in the sectors of energy, digital and transport. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Damages at a beach during the storm named Daniel in the area of Pilio, Magnesia, Greece, 06 September 2023. At least two people died as unprecedented bad weather conditions have stricken the region of Magnesia and the city of Volos on 05 September. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A photo taken with a mobile phone shows floodwater in a low-laying area in Cangshan District of Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, 06 September 2023. More than 36,000 people in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China’s Fujian Province, have been temporarily evacuated as Typhoon Haikui brought heavy rainstorms, authorities said on 06 September. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / ZHANG HUAYING 

Motor vehicles pass through floodwater on a road in downtown Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, 06 September 2023. More than 36,000 people in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China’s Fujian Province, have been temporarily evacuated as Typhoon Haikui brought heavy rainstorms, authorities said on 06 September. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / LIN SHANCHUAN 

Worker demolish a wall that divides the districts of La Molina and Villa del Triunfo in Lima, Peru, 05 September 2023. The so-called ‘wall of shame’ in Lima, which separates a slum from a wealthy district in the Peruvian capital, has begun to be demolished by order of the Constitutional Court, a move that has drawn mixed comments from each side and that does not close the open social gap. The wall, whose demolition workers have been working for several days, is located on top of a hill that marks the limit between the wealthy district of La Molina and the popular Villa del Triunfo, in the middle of an ecological park. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia

One of the workers demolishes a wall that divides the districts of La Molina and Villa del Triunfo in Lima, Peru, 05 September 2023. The so-called ‘wall of shame’ in Lima, which separates a slum from a wealthy district in the Peruvian capital, has begun to be demolished by order of the Constitutional Court, a move that has drawn mixed comments from each side and that does not close the open social gap. The wall, whose demolition workers have been working for several days, is located on top of a hill that marks the limit between the wealthy district of La Molina and the popular Villa del Triunfo, in the middle of an ecological park. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia

Aerial photograph showing the curtain of fire in a green area, between Manaus and Iranduba, in the Amazon, Brazil, on 05 September 2023. The deforested area of the Brazilian Amazon fell 66% in August compared to the same month last year and reached the lowest figure since 2018, according to official data released on 05 September. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

People observe the remains left by a large fire that destroyed more than 100 wooden houses built on stilts in Santo, Brazil, 05 September 2023. So far it is unknown if there are fatalities and according to the authorities, at least 15 people who were affected by smoke were transferred to hospitals in the region. The events began around 10:30 local time on 04 September (2:30 GMT) in the Rádio Clube neighbourhood, in the north of Santos, on the coast of the state of Sao Paulo, where a team of 43 firefighters with the help of of 15 vehicles managed to contain the flames four hours later. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

A Pakistan Air Force soldier is silhouetted as he stands guard at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Defense Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 September 2023. Pakistan observes 06 September as Defense Day to pay homage to those killed in wars defending Pakistan’s borders, and to highlight the sacrifices of soldiers during the September 1965 war with India. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Roman period swords dating from 1900 years ago found in a cave in the Judean desert are displayed at the National Campus for Archaeology in Jerusalem, 06 September 2023. The four Roman period swords were found on 01 July 2023 by the Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists in a cave 400 meters north of Ein Gedi in the Judean desert. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Spectators attend to the immersive room with the recreation of the destruction of Pompeii during the “Los Ultimos Dias De Pompeia” Exhibition at Matadero on September 06, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

A child runs on the beach, past Mary’s Shell, an art installation, at Thornton-Cleveleys on September 05, 2023, in Blackpool, United Kingdom. The UK is experiencing a late summer heatwave as temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius later this week. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) DM

Payment options