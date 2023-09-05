Maverick Citizen

DISPATCHES FROM BED, PART NINE

Take the quiz: How Staminist Are You?!

Take the quiz: How Staminist Are You?!
The author of this article, Sam Pearce, raises awareness about Staminism. (Photo: Supplied)
By Sam Pearce
05 Sep 2023
0

Staminism is an ignorant attitude that dismisses or belittles the painful energy-limited experience of the chronically ill. That fails to account for the impact of energy impairment on every aspect of our lives. That condemns us as weak, when we are, in fact, Sick.

Howzit Bedsters, 

It’s been a tough month, what with the taxi strikes and talk of Stage 16 load shedding, the distressing heat and fires in the northern hemisphere, the floods and sapping cold in the south – not to mention Lizzo being found to have feet of clay. It’s definitely time for a little fun to take our mind off things.  

So, I’ve commissioned BedBuzz magazine to entertain you with a quiz. Challenge your family, employer, doctor or national health authority to tick all the boxes that apply, and settle in with your popcorn and electrolytes to watch their reactions. It’s a (hollow) laugh a minute.

How Staminist Are You?

  1. Do you take your Well privilege for granted?
  2. Do you sometimes forget to cherish your status as pre-Disabled in a world where one in four is functionally compromised?
  3. Do you suspect that getting Sick is fundamentally a sign of weakness?
  4. Do you believe that Self-Care and Positivity can be as powerful as mitigating drugs such as insulin, antiretrovirals or chemotherapy?
  5. Do you assume daily exercise is good for everyone’s health?
  6. Do you believe that everyone with enough willpower has the capacity to Push Through feeling ill?
  7. Have you ever suggested to someone Sick that they need to Try Harder to Get Well?
  8. Does your school, church or left-leaning organisation congratulate itself on its inclusive credentials, but has suspended mandatory masking policy within unventilated spaces, thereby denying access to the immunocompromised?
  9. Do you believe a lack of stamina shows a lack of commitment/backbone/effort, or all three?
  10. Do you assume that if someone is capable of doing something one day, they must be malingering if they say they are incapable of doing it the next?
  11. Do you assume that chronically Sick people chooseto stay in Bed for months and years on end?
  12. Do you think you are entitled to ask a person short on spoons to tell you their entire medical history?
  13. Have you ever accused a Sick person of being a ‘faker’, ‘shirker’ or ‘scrounger’?
  14. Do you assume Disability is always visible and constant?
  15. Do you tend to assume the person in front of you is exaggerating their pain? Especially if they happen to be female, BIPOC or otherwise marginalised?
  16. Have you ever suggested, at a conference or in a medical paper, that Sick people with severe energy-impairment and blood oxygen deficiencies should be able to exercise their way back to health or to think themselves Well?
  17. Have you implied, in national and international media, that if they refuse this ‘treatment’, they should not be entitled to state or insurance benefits?
  18. Have you ever colluded with government agencies or insurance companies to deny disability grants to chronically ill people by psychologising their disease?
  19. Have you ever arranged a forced removal of a Sick person to a psych ward or denied basic healthcare to an energy-impaired individual in a hospital?
  20. Have you ever removed a severely energy-impaired child from their home against their will and accused their parents of Munchausen syndrome by proxy? Have you advised nurses to force the child to walk to the bathroom or feed themselves when they were incapable, or to throw them in a swimming pool* to ‘prove’ they were faking?

If you answered ‘yes’ to any of the above questions, welcome to your new identity: you are a Staminist! Tot up your totals to see how extreme your Staminism is.

1-5: I’m not a Staminist, but…
6-10: Proud Staminista
11-15: Staministing Hard!
16-20: Shameless Staminazi! 

If they’re honest, everyone – including me – ticks 1-10 before they get Sick themselves. Staminism oppresses us all, keeps us flogging ourselves to oil the capitalist machine.

(Remember to wear a mask in unventilated spaces, folks. The WHO says there’s a new supervariant out there, causing a massive spike in cases and still a one in five chance of being disabled by Long Covid. Don’t ignore the warning just because your government is.)

Staminism is an ignorant attitude that dismisses or belittles the painful energy-limited experience of the chronically ill. That fails to account for the impact of energy impairment on every aspect of our lives. That condemns us as weak, when we are, in fact, Sick.

If you saw the World Cup Final last month, you will appreciate the uproar following the unsolicited kiss smacked on the lips of winning Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso (33) by crotch-grabbing president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales (46). 

These days, consent is taught in schools. Children are educated to understand that an atmosphere that allows ‘minor’ sexist behaviour such as cat-calling and ‘locker room banter’ is foundational to a pyramid of abuse that culminates in rape

In the same way, ‘minor’ staminist behaviour such as insinuating a Sick person is not trying hard enough, or accusing them of faking, lays the ground for appalling physical abuse of the severely chronically ill. 

Disbelief and derision in the face of disability-fluidity undermines the Sick’s capacity to ask for accommodations they should be entitled to in schools, shops and workplaces. Denial of energy-impairment keeps Sick people trapped in their houses, in their beds, in solitary confinement. In hospitals, staminism puts the severely Sick, the most vulnerable humans on earth, in grave danger. At its peak, staminist hate speech enables eugenics. 

What we need taught in schools is empathy.

If you recognise abuse of power and widespread historical injustices perpetrated by the Metropolitan Police, the Catholic Church or the Republican Party but have never considered the effects of entrenched institutional bias in the global medico-insurance industrial complex, you are part of the problem. 

*I bet you thought I was exaggerating about the swimming pool. But in the 1980s, Ean Proctor, a British boy whose ME became so severe that he was mute and immobile at the age of 12, was taken from his home and put in a psychiatric hospital for nearly six months. His mother said “They thought we were making him ill. Ean was in a wheelchair, he couldn’t speak, his hands were in tight fists. He was all skin and bones — he looked like something out of Belsen. How could he do anything?” 

According to an interview with Ean conducted by Dr Anne Macintyre for a Channel 4 documentary in 1993 (from 19.00), he was subject to inhumane treatments, including being left to soil himself and to sink in a swimming pool to try to snap him out of his ‘psychological illness’. One of the consulting psychiatrists was Sir Simon Wessely, Regius Professor of Psychiatry at King’s College London and current Non-Executive Director on the board of the NHS. DM

Dispatches from Bed is a window into the world of the chronically energy-impaired

Read Part One: Dispatches from Bed – whose Great Resignation?  

Part Two: Long Covid – it’s better to be broke than have your met…  

Part Three: The Sick are not faking being ill, we’re faking being Well 

Part Four: Do Sick Lives Matter? 

Part Five: It’s time to normalise being Sick in public 

Part Six: The Seven Deadly Symptoms of ME and Long Covid 

Part Seven: The Seven Deadly Symptoms of ME and Long Covid (Part Two)

Part Eight: Why we need Sick Pride as well as Disability Pride 

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Maverick News

Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
After the Albert Street fire – what the authorities should (but probably won’t) announce
Maverick News

After the Albert Street fire – what the authorities should (but probably won’t) announce

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Maverick News

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Maverick News

Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Showdown 2024

Showdown 2024: Why voter registration and education needs to start now

Join Mark Heywood in discussion with Mbali Ntuli and Lindiwe Mazibuko as they emphasise the need for proactive efforts to engage and inform the electorate in preparation for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, on Thursday 7 September from 6pm-7pm, online and free of charge.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options