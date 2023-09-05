North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet Putin in Russia this month – New York Times

Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader, left, shakes hands with Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, ahead of the summit on Russky Island near Vladivostok, Russia, on 25 April 2019. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armoured train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he would meet with Putin, the newspaper said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The planned trip would come as Russia discusses holding joint military exercises with North Korea and after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had tried on a visit to North Korea to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

The US has previously warned that North Korea could provide more weapons to Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, a war that the United States and its European allies vehemently oppose and that Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on August 30 that the United States was concerned that arms negotiations between the two countries were advancing actively.

