Newsdeck

FREE SPEECH

Texas ban on public drag performances blocked by judge

Protesters gather outside a business meeting of the Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education to voice opposition to a no-opt-out policy on the use of LGBTQ+ inclusive storybooks in schools in Rockville, Maryland, US, 27 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / MICHAEL REYNOLDS)
By Reuters
01 Sep 2023
0

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday temporarily blocked the state's law limiting public drag performances, in another win for LGBTQ groups challenging similar laws across the country.

US District Judge David Hittner in Houston said the law, which was set to take effect on Friday, likely violates performers’ constitutional right to free speech.

Hittner blocked the law pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU’s Texas chapter, in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, said “drag performers and LGBTQIA+ allied businesses belong in our state — and Texas politicians have no right to censor our free expression”.

Paige Willey, a spokeswoman for the Texas Attorney General’s office, said the state would “pursue all legal remedies” in defence of the law.

“The people of Texas were appalled to learn of an increasing trend of obscene, sexually explicit so-called drag performances being marketed to families with children,” Willey said.

The Texas law prohibits lewd or sexualised performances using “accessories or prosthetics that exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics” in public or in the presence of minors.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican and staunch supporter of the law, said when it was passed in April that it would prevent children from being “scarred for life” by being exposed to sexually charged drag shows.

Federal judges in Tennessee and Florida earlier this year temporarily blocked similar laws in those states, also citing free speech violations. Those decisions are being appealed.

Montana, Arkansas and North Dakota have also enacted restrictions on drag performances.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot.)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
Maverick News

SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Maverick News

City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights
Business Maverick

Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights
Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
Newsdeck

Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
Kremlin says Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose
Newsdeck

Kremlin says Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose
Ukrainian drones attack Russian air base near Estonia
Newsdeck

Ukrainian drones attack Russian air base near Estonia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options