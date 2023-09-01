Defend Truth

MADAM & EVE

Make It A Double

Make It A Double
By Stephen Francis & Rico
01 Sep 2023
0
Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Maverick News

City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
Maverick News

SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
‘Dubai West’ — Beaufort West mayor proposes name change to ‘reflect local identity’
Maverick News

‘Dubai West’ — Beaufort West mayor proposes name change to ‘reflect local identity’
Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings
Maverick News

Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings

TOP READS IN SECTION

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Maverick News

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
‘Unadulterated claptrap’ — opposition derides SA Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala findings, and legal challenges loom
Maverick News

‘Unadulterated claptrap’ — opposition derides SA Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala findings, and legal challenges loom

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options