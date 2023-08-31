Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Santam emerges from insurer Armageddon (largely) unscathed

Santam emerges from insurer Armageddon (largely) unscathed
Santam offices in Bellville on 6 March 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
By Neesa Moodley
31 Aug 2023
0

The country’s largest short-term insurer does not expect operating conditions to improve in the second half of the year.

Earthquakes, floods and fire claims. Santam’s results for the first half of 2023 read a bit like Armageddon, with the insurer losing R150-million to the earthquakes in Turkey and another R150-million to the KwaZulu-Natal floods. 

Clients received a cumulative payout of R14.6-billion in claims during the six months to the end of June 2023 and shareholders saw dividends climb 7% to R4.95. 

Group chief executive Tavaziva Madzinga says insurance growth prospects were dampened by a range of factors that included weak economic growth, pressure on personal disposable incomes, rising interest rates, adverse weather conditions and an increasing cost of reinsurance, among other factors. 

Going forward, the country’s largest short-term insurer does not expect operating conditions to improve in the second half of the year. 

“Economic growth and employment levels will remain suppressed in South Africa, given structural limitations, in particular, [rolling blackouts] and transportation constraints that place severe pressure on economic activity and investor confidence. 

“High interest rates and inflationary pressures will also continue to impact disposable income and claims inflation in South Africa. Under these conditions, competitive pressures will remain at elevated levels,” the company results stated. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
‘Very toxic’ – public service culture in South Africa ‘not accountable and not transparent’, say experts
Maverick News

‘Very toxic’ – public service culture in South Africa ‘not accountable and not transparent’, say experts
Simon’s Town Shell garage businessman sentenced to R1,200 fine for physically assaulting local bee researcher
Maverick News

Simon’s Town Shell garage businessman sentenced to R1,200 fine for physically assaulting local bee researcher

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Maverick News

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Maverick News

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.