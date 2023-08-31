Business Maverick

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

SA annual factory gate inflation eases to 2.7%, lowest level in almost three years

SA annual factory gate inflation eases to 2.7%, lowest level in almost three years
(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
31 Aug 2023
0

Some more glad tidings on the inflation front. South Africa’s Producer Price Index (PPI) hit the brakes year on year to 2.7% in July, its lowest level since October 2020, from 4.8% in June. That raises the prospects of the South African Reserve Bank holding rates steady when its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets later in September.

Inflation in South Africa is finally being brought to heel, and that is good news for hard-pressed consumers grappling with a cost-of-living crisis against the backdrop of record levels of unemployment and inequality. 

PPI was 2.7% on a year-on-year basis in July, down from 4.8% in June. This was its lowest read since October 2020 when it was also 2.7% and the economy and demand pressures were groaning under the weight of Covid lockdown measures. In July last year, PPI was running at a blazing rate of 18%.

Cooling fuel prices played a major role. 

“Fuel price dynamics are largely responsible for the annual moderation in the headline PPI reading. It detracted -2.5% points from the headline reading in July, versus -0.8 of a % point in June. Specifically, petrol price inflation slid by a notable -18.5% y/y, from a contraction of -8.2% previously, while diesel prices fell by a further marked -23.3% y/y (-16.2% y/y previously),” Investec economist Lara Hodes noted in a commentary on the data. 

This comes after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed to 4.7% in July from 5.4% in June, taking the inflation measure for consumers to near the midrange of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target range. That, in turn, signals that the central bank will likely hold rates steady again, as it did in July, when the MPC next meets later this month.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SA Reserve Bank holds rates steady, but Kganyago’s finger remains on the hiking trigger 

Its key repo rate currently stands at 8.25% and the prime lending rate at 11.75% after the MPC hiked rates by 475 basis points since November 2021. 

Still, there are causes for concern. 

At 6.8%, producer food inflation remains a key driver of the overall rate and that will keep feeding into consumer food inflation, which remained an income-sapping 10% in July. Poor households especially bear the brunt of this burden. 

But both are at least slowing in line with global trends, and South Africa is reaping a bumper grain harvest currently. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
‘Very toxic’ – public service culture in South Africa ‘not accountable and not transparent’, say experts
Maverick News

‘Very toxic’ – public service culture in South Africa ‘not accountable and not transparent’, say experts
Simon’s Town Shell garage businessman sentenced to R1,200 fine for physically assaulting local bee researcher
Maverick News

Simon’s Town Shell garage businessman sentenced to R1,200 fine for physically assaulting local bee researcher

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Maverick News

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Maverick News

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.