Newsdeck

STORMY WEATHER

Hurricane Idalia grinds into Georgia after slamming Florida

Members of the National Guard help to remove fallen electrical lines in the town of Jena after Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida, USA, 30 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)
By Reuters
31 Aug 2023
0

Hurricane Idalia ploughed into Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday with fierce winds, torrential rains and pounding surf before weakening but turning its fury on southeastern Georgia, where floodwaters trapped some residents in their homes.

Hours after Idalia slammed ashore as a powerful Category 3 hurricane at Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend region packing winds of about 201kph, authorities were still trying to assess the full extent of damage in the hardest-hit areas.

Video footage and photographs from the region around Idalia’s landfall showed ocean waters washing over highways and neighbourhoods swamped by extensive flooding at midday.

At an afternoon news conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there were no immediate reports of hurricane fatalities and it seemed most residents in vulnerable, low-lying areas had heeded evacuation orders and warnings to move to higher ground.

DeSantis was speaking in Perry, a town that lies about 35km north of where Idalia came ashore and bore some of the storm’s worst damage. Electricity was out across the community, businesses were all shuttered and many homes were empty.

Here and there, residents were seen clearing fallen trees and limbs that littered yards and streets, making it difficult to drive through the town. Some homes and other buildings were left in shambles.

Thomas Demps (80), a Taylor County commissioner, let out a long, stunned whistle and several exclamations of “Oh, my!” as he walked around his Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Perry on Wednesday afternoon.

The church took a beating, Perry said, with missing shingles, portions of outside walls torn away and water standing on the inside floor.

“This is the worst storm I’ve ever seen here, never seen it this bad,” said Demps, a retired industrial mechanic.

At least 75 people were rescued from floodwaters in St Petersburg, city officials said on social media, with video posted showing two emergency workers in a small boat traveling through a flooded neighbourhood in heavy rains.

In Valdosta, Georgia, about 128km northeast of Tallahassee, Florida’s state capital, emergency boat crews were carrying out rescues of residents trapped in homes, according to the city’s Facebook page. No other details were immediately available.

Feeding on the warm, open waters of the Gulf Mexico as it churned towards Florida, gaining strength after skirting western Cuba on Monday as a tropical storm, Idalia unleashed destructive winds and torrential downpours that were forecast to cause flooding up to 5m deep along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

By early Wednesday afternoon, the eye of Idalia had left Florida, though parts of the state, particularly in the north, were still being buffetted by storm bands, DeSantis said.

Florida’s Gulf Coast, southeastern Georgia and eastern parts of North and South Carolina were forecast to receive 10cm-20cm of rain through Thursday, with isolated areas seeing as much as a foot of rain, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

Georgia authorities were monitoring the system as it entered the state.

“Hopefully, it’s out of the state by 8pm this evening, maybe 10 o’clock, and then that we can begin to assess for those that were hit first,” state Emergency Management Agency Director James C Stallings said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Cedric King, a businessman from coastal Brunswick, Georgia, just south of Savannah, was not going to take chances.

“I packed up the family and headed north,” he said after a five-hour drive with his mother, wife and children. “We evacuated.”

The storm’s most dangerous feature is a powerful surge of wind-driven surf that is expected to flood low-lying areas, officials said.

By mid-morning, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitoring station in Steinhatchee, 32km south of Keaton Beach, showed waters reaching 2.4m, well above the 1.8m flood stage. Stations in the more densely populated Tampa area showed “minor flooding” at 10am.

In Hillsborough County, an area of 1.5 million people south of the Big Bend region that includes Tampa, crews were dealing with widespread damage and flooded streets, officials said in a news briefing.

“Folks, this storm is not over. If you are in a safe location, please remain there,” said Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley, noting that local waterways would crest at high tide at 2.30pm.

Overnight, Idalia attained “an extremely dangerous Category 4 intensity” on the five-step Saffir-Simpson wind scale, but by 7am the storm weakened slightly into Category 3 with maximum sustained winds of 201kph, the NHC said.

As it entered southeastern Georgia, Idalia’s wind speeds ebbed to 144kph, reducing the tempest to a Category 1 storm. By 5pm EDT, it weakened further into a tropical storm, the NHC said.

TWO DEATHS REPORTED IN FLORIDA

Two motorists died in separate rain-related crashes on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In Wednesday afternoon’s press briefing, DeSantis said he only knew of “unconfirmed” reports of storm-caused fatalities.

Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said at the briefing that the state’s National Guard was conducting water rescues from vehicles in Hernando and Taylor counties.

About 1,000 bridges are expected to be inspected in northern Florida on Wednesday before they can reopen, Perdue added.

More than 280,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida as of midday and 160,000 customers were similarly affected in Georgia, Poweroutage.us reported.

(Reporting by Marco Bello and Maria Alejandra Cardona.)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Maverick News

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Maverick News

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in BRICS+ bodes well for South Africa’s agricultural exports
Op-eds

Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in BRICS+ bodes well for South Africa’s agricultural exports
Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa calls for fresh poll to ‘exit crisis’ after ‘flawed’ results
Maverick News

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa calls for fresh poll to ‘exit crisis’ after ‘flawed’ results

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukrainian drones attack Russian air base near Estonia
Newsdeck

Ukrainian drones attack Russian air base near Estonia
Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
Newsdeck

Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Kremlin says Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose
Newsdeck

Kremlin says Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose
Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign
Newsdeck

Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options