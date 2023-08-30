Maverick Life

THE NIGHT IN PICTURES

Rare Super Blue Moon lights up the night sky

Rare Super Blue Moon lights up the night sky
Rare super blue moon is seen at Deposito del Agua of Albacete on August 30, 2023 in Albacete, Spain. In addition to its "supermoon" status (its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit), this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, the first having occurred on August 1, thus named "blue moon". (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
30 Aug 2023
0

A Blue Moon is seen over the sky of Quito, Ecuador, 29 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A full blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues on August 30, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. In addition to its “supermoon” status (its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit), this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, the first having occurred on August 1, thus named “blue moon”. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A full Blue Moon rises over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, 30 August 2023. The super full moon is named this way because it is at its closest to Earth and this appears bigger than a normal full moon. There are generally two to four super moons per year depending on the moon’s closeness to Earth. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BELVER

A full Blue Moon rises over Ucles Monastery in Cuenca, Spain, 30 August 2023. The super full moon is named this way because it is at its closest to Earth and this appears bigger than a normal full moon. There are generally two to four super moons per year depending on the moon’s closeness to Earth. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

A full Blue Moon rises over Ucles Monastery in Cuenca, Spain, 30 August 2023. The super full moon is named this way because it is at its closest to Earth and this appears bigger than a normal full moon.EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

A Super Blue Moon rises behind the monument of the ‘Victor’ at the Kalemegdan fortress in Belgrade, Serbia, 30 August 2023. This second Super Moon in August will also be the last Blue Moon until 2037. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Brandon Williamson #55 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the San Francisco Giants while an almost full moon rises behind him in the fourth inning at Oracle Park on August 29, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Alex Cobb #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Cincinnati Reds as a almost full moon rises behind him in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on August 29, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tourists visit Istanbul’s famous Galata Tower as a rare Super Blue Moon rises behind on August 30, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. The rare supermoon is an occurrence that won’t happen again until 2037, the term “Blue Moon” does not refer to the color of the moon, but is the term used to signify the second full moon in a month. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A rare Super Blue Moon rises over Istanbul’s famous Galata Tower on August 30, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey.  (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A rare Super Blue Moon rises over Istanbul’s famous Galata Tower on August 30, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Spectators in the crowd chat after the match ends as the moon is seen during the 1st Vitality T20 I match between England and New Zealand at Emirates Riverside on August 30, 2023 in Chester-le-Street, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A full blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues on August 30, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. In addition to its “supermoon” status (its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit), this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, the first having occurred on August 1, thus named “blue moon”. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Super Blue Moon rises above ancient fortress in Migdal Tsedek National Park near Rosh Haayin, Israel, 30 August 2023. This second Super Moon in August will also be the last Blue Moon until 2037. People in different parts of the world will be able to see a ‘Supermoon’ where the Moon comes to its closest point to the Earth. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A full Blue Moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, at Cape Sounio, some 65 km south of Athens, Greece, 30 August 2023. On 30 August 2023, people will have the rare chance of seeing a blue moon, which at the same time will be a supermoon, resulting in a Super Blue Moon. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Super Blue Moon rises above Domodedovo town outside of Moscow, Russia, 30 August 2023. This second Super Moon in August will also be the last Blue Moon until 2037. People in different parts of the world will be able to see a ‘Supermoon’ where the Moon comes to its closest point to the Earth. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Gibbous Moon, currently in its crescent phase, shines brightly with 96% of its surface illuminated by the Sun on August 29, 2023 in Catania, Italy. Tomorrow, it will achieve full illumination at 100%, earning the title of the so-called ‘blue supermoon’. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

A full moon sets over the name of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s name written with neon lights in Arabic on a mountain in Sana’a, Yemen, 30 August 2023. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Maverick News

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Maverick News

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
South Africa

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa calls for fresh poll to ‘exit crisis’ after ‘flawed’ results
Maverick News

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa calls for fresh poll to ‘exit crisis’ after ‘flawed’ results

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
Maverick Life

Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
Ghana suffocating under tons of textile waste-dumping from Global North, activist's swimming expedition shows
Maverick News

Ghana suffocating under tons of textile waste-dumping from Global North, activist's swimming expedition shows
'The Greatest Swan Lake in the World' show, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

'The Greatest Swan Lake in the World' show, and more from around the world
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Notting Hill Carnival 2023, and more from around the world
Unlocking the secrets of Area 51 - a national security historian explains why you won’t find aliens there
World

Unlocking the secrets of Area 51 – a national security historian explains why you won’t find aliens there

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options