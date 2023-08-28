On Monday 28 August 2023 from 11 am – 1 pm, the Nelson Mandela Foundation is hosting the Critical Dialogue Series: The role of civil society in securing better electoral outcomes.

The 2024 South African general election is being touted as unprecedented and one that will define our country’s trajectory, with some contrasting it to the country’s first 1994 democratic election. Through a justice lens, if our society is one that can be characterised as being fundamentally anti-Black, anti-poor and anti-women, can the forthcoming elections help us in any way to create the antithesis of this and become a more liberated society?

Panellists include:

Qaanitah Hunter, author; assistant editor: politics and opinions, News24 ;

; Lukhona Mnguni, TV host and political analyst;

William Gumede, Associate Professor, School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand; chairperson of the Multi-Party National Convention; and

Vuyo Mokoena, Bekkersdal community leader.

RSVP here.

On Monday, 28 August 2023 at 6 pm join the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation as it reflects on the 15 years of the AKF’s existence online. #AKF15 Click the link to register here.

AKF is a foundation that aims to deepen non-racialism by continuing the legacy of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada.

One of their campaigns now is the essay competition which closes on Thursday 31 August.

“Join the fight against racism. The @KathradaFound essay competition closes in a few days! Open to ages 13-21, share your thoughts on racism, unity, and inclusivity. Win cash & a laptop! Let’s make a change together”, the brief reads.

Visit [email protected] for more information.

Wednesday 30 August is International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

According to the UN this day is observed because “enforced disappearance has frequently been used as a strategy to spread terror within society. The feeling of insecurity generated by this practice is not limited to the close relatives of the disappeared, but also affects their communities and society as a whole”.

“Enforced disappearance has become a global problem and is not restricted to a specific region of the world. Once largely the product of military dictatorships, enforced disappearances can nowadays be perpetrated in complex situations of internal conflict, especially as a means of political repression of opponents. Of particular concern are:

the ongoing harassment of human rights defenders, relatives of victims, witnesses and legal counsel dealing with cases of enforced disappearance;

the use by states of counter-terrorist activities as an excuse for breaching their obligations; and

the still widespread impunity for enforced disappearance.”

On Wednesday, 30 August at 7 pm My Vote Counts and @Corruption_SA will discuss on X (formerly Twitter) the importance of #PartyFunding transparency and how money and narrow interests have captured the state, influenced our politics, derailed service delivery, weakened our institutions, and threatened our democracy. Click the link to find out more.

From 30 August to 2 September, Extinction Rebellion is hosting “Climate Collapse and Direct Action Talks”. The talks will include, the basics of climate change, what is our most effective response to climate change and how to get involved. See the poster for venue information.

For more information contact Malik on 082 900 3082.

On Wednesday, 30 August from 10 am to 2 pm the Right to Read Campaign is launching at the Women’s Jail, Constitution Hill, Johannesburg.

“The Right to Read Campaign, made up of organisations that include the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), Equal Education (EE), and Section27, invite you to their launch, on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

The 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) results released in May revealed that 81% of grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning in any language by the end of the Foundation Phase. The inability of most of our learners to read for meaning is not only an indicator of a system failing to provide all of the inputs necessary to give children a reasonable opportunity to learn to read for meaning but is an infringement of their right to basic education,” the brief reads.

For more details about the campaign or how to get involved email [email protected] or visit the website at http://www.righttoread.org.za

On Wednesday, 30 August join Imali Yethu Civil Society Coalition for Open Budgets @imali_yethu alongside SAHTAC (@SAHTACtweets) and Mail & Guardian (@mailandguardian) for a roundtable exploring the role of activism and policymaking in deepening inclusive budgeting and accountability in South Africa @PSAM_AFRICA #Budget2023. Register here.

To attend in person at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton please RSVP with [email protected]

@YouthCapitalSA calls you to add your name to the call for continued funding of #PublicEmploymentProgrammes, add your name to our letter to the Minister of Finance and @TreasuryRSA Add your name here #FundOurFutures #PublicEmploymentMatters.

On Thursday, 31 August at 5.30 pm, Sapestrust is hosting a virtual dialogue: “What an Election!” A Postmortem.

Director of Southern African Political Economy Series, Ibbo Mandaza will facilitate the panel which will include president of the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe, Robert Chapman, independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere and African studies academics.

Join Zoom meeting here.

Meeting ID: 810 3239 6539

Passcode: 849740

On Friday, 1 September from 10 am, gender justice Generation G coalition along with Sonke Gender Justice, and Act!onaid are hosting a braai table at Tembisa South Police Station Mainline to “elevate inclusive youth voices” in issues around gender, climate change and other issues plaguing the youth.

Sonke Gender Justice (Sonke) is looking for a consultant to develop a feminist leadership curriculum and provide training to women and young women leaders under the Inkanyezi Project. The curriculum is designed to capacitate women and young women leaders on feminist principles and leadership, to enhance their leadership capacities. Closing date Wednesday 30 August. Click the link to find out more and apply.

On Friday 1 September 2023 from 10 am, Zimbabwean Embassy Shutdown Everywhere World Wide march will be taking place in Johannesburg.

Meeting point: Shell garage, Eastgate Mall Joburg, South Africa.

Final venue: Zim Consulate Joburg, South Africa.

*Conditions*: No Zimbabwean in South Africa must go to work!

“As the people of Zimbabwe, we are shutting down all Zim Embassies and consulates in every foreign country following the denouncing of the Zimbabwean 2023 elections by SADC election observers and the EU.

This until ZEC [Zimbabwe Electoral Commission] gives us what exactly we voted for as a nation. Even after SADC and the EU denounced the elections, ZEC is still pronouncing the election results without showing effort to defend the allegations.

“Whats the point of having Zimbabwe as a member of SADC if it does not subscribe to the SADC constitution?”

Join the Whatsapp chat group here.

