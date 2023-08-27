PHOTO ESSAY
Farming as a labour of love, to keep families fed and kids at school
A group of women put all their love and time into farming at Costa Farm in Klippoortjie, Boksburg. They do it to feed their families and educate their kids, living in villages and at school in the Eastern Cape, near the Lesotho border.
The women are seasonal workers, plodding the soil to perfection so that their spinach will flourish. They roll up the row covers that keep the soil moist and cool, and protect the crops from pests. The spinach is harvested in August. It needs six weeks of cool weather, from seeding to harvesting time. Planting, growing and harvesting is very labour-intensive.
Dlangamandla is photo editor at Daily Maverick.
Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.